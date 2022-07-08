Paulo Pezzolano may lose half in the next transfer window and alert is on at Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro has a considerable advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão in Serie B, but sees the squad being coveted by other teams

isolated leader of Brazilian Serie B Championship with 38 points, keeping seven ahead of the second place, Cruzeiro comes four games unbeaten in Brazilian, with three wins and one draw. It is worth noting that Raposa has an advantage of 15 points for the first team outside the z1st qualifier for Serie A in the next season.

Under the command of the technician Paulo Pezzolano, the team has been doing a good job that has resulted in the obtained advantage. But, things can get complicated for the coach with the approach of the opening of the next transfer window. Some teams are conducting surveys for athletes from the grumpy.

Among them little waguininho, which has not been related to the team’s clashes, has been receiving polls from other teams. O Guaraniwhere he competed for Serie B in the 2020 season, which even scored a goal over the cruiseis one of the clubs interested in signing the player.

The attacking midfielder has a contract with cruise until 2023, given that, it is likely that the team will try to hire on loan. According to information from the portal ‘GE‘, after Rodrigo Pastana and Mozart Santos take over as director and coach, respectively, the player’s name is seen with good eyes to reinforce the squad for the season.