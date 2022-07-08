Pavn praises Atlético fans and explains which position he prefers to play

photo: Bruno Sousa / Atltico Cristian Pavn signed with the alvinegro team until June 2025 Presented in Cidade do Galo, this Friday (8), striker Cristian Pavn praised the Atlético fans, said he was happy with the opportunity to play in Brazil and explained his characteristics on the field. The 26-year-old Argentine was free on the market after his contract with Boca Juniors expired on June 30, and he signed with the alvinegro team until June 2025.

“I haven’t played for six months, I’m training and I feel very good. I want to be able to play as soon as possible, hopefully soon. I’m very happy here at rooster“, he said. “I’ll try to do the best with this shirt, try to leave everything on the field in the matches I play, and I’ll be happy when I start playing”.

In 2021, Pavn played 36 games for Boca Juniors, scored four goals and provided five assists. This season, he was “scorned” by the Argentine club, who already knew about his departure to Atltico, and did not enter the field. The striker has six games of suspension to serve in the Copa Libertadores. main continental competition.

At the press conference, the Argentine spoke about his characteristics on the field. “I play a lot on the left and I feel very comfortable. At Boca, I also played on the right and I feel comfortable pulling the ball into the middle, making an assist and trying to get my teammates to score goals, in addition to the cross kick. on both sides and I have no problem with that,” he added.

cheers twisted

Cristian Pavn said he went to Mineiro to watch an Atltico game and praised the crowd. “The other day I went to the game and saw it from the outside, I went to cheer for the team. I was very nervous. The fans are very supportive, they are all the time supporting, they don’t stop for a minute. better for the Rooster”, he said.

Argentina national team

The striker said he will do his best for Galo to return to Seleo. “First, I will try to do the best at Galo and demonstrate in each match what I know how to do. And, in relation to the national team, I always dream of the national team and being able to give my best to my country. Argentina team”.

Brazilian football

For Pavn, football in Brazil is very competitive. “I’ve faced clubs in Brazil many times, they all play very well, they’re very competitive, I’ve faced situations that were very difficult against them, and nowadays everyone is where they are and they have passed the stage in the Copa Libertadores. for now, try to play and leave everything on the field”.