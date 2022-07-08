Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy reveals what Thomas Shelby’s biggest fear was on the series

The character Thomas Shelby has always been shown to be a cold, intelligent man who is not afraid of death. However, during an interview with EW, Cillian Murphy revealed what the gangster’s biggest fear was in the series.

According to the star, Tommy has changed a lot over the seasons. After surviving the events of the First World War, he was left with sequelae that followed him for the rest of his life.

Watching his friends die made him strong and at the same time tormented. Therefore, throughout the series, Thomas always seeks death in some way leaving his fate to his own devices.

“I don’t think he was afraid of death. He is burdened with this intellect. It’s not a happy thing to be outrageously brilliant and he is, so to keep his mind active, Tommy has to keep working.”explained the actor.

As the series progresses, threats also begin to emerge from all sides and the gangster decides to get involved in politics in an attempt to protect not himself, but the people he loves.

“And as the series progresses, the threats from all sides that have started happening and become more of an engine for him to protect his family, protect the gang, protect the damn empire.”reveals the actor, making it clear that Tommy fears for the life of his family and the success of his own empire.

