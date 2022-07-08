Pedro and Gabigol duo shows harmony and high performance in Flamengo: 82.3% | Flamengo

Flamengo’s magical 7-1 victory over Tolima, Wednesday, at Maracanã, was the culmination of the Gabigol/Pedro duo, but together as holders, the forwards have a high performance: 82.3% .

Since Pedro’s arrival in 2020, he has started alongside Gabigol on 17 occasions. There were 13 victories, three draws and one defeat, according to a survey by the Statistical Spy.

1 of 3 Pedro and Gabigol in Flamengo’s victory over Tolima — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Pedro and Gabigol in Flamengo’s victory over Tolima — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

With the two holders, there are three direct participations from one to the other in goals: two assists from Pedro and one from Gabigol.

– Pedro’s back heel assist for Gabriel’s goal, 34 minutes into the second half.

– Assist by Gabriel with left foot for Pedro’s goal, 30 minutes into the first half.

– Assist by Pedro with right foot for Gabriel’s goal, 20 minutes into the first half.

In 2022, Gabigol gave Pedro two more assists, in the victory over Nova Iguaçu and in the draw with Talleres, but the striker had come off the bench.

Against Tolima, Pedro had a magical night. But, in addition to the four goals scored, it was the time when he and Gabigol showed more harmony in the tables, movements… The number 8 also left his mark, and in Tolima’s own goal, the origin of the bid was a letter pass from Pedro to Gabi.

– They are very high level players, and players of this level understand each other. The willingness they showed made us believe that this could become a reality. When I came to Flamengo, I had this in my head, that Pedro and Gabriel would definitely play. I had Gabriel at Santos with Ricardo Oliveira. Why not with Peter? It’s a matter of everyone’s participation and awareness. Fulfilling functions, they can do whatever they want – said coach Dorival Júnior.

Pedro was the owner of the night against Tolima, but Gabigol also added to his impressive numbers at Flamengo. He reached 27 in Libertadores, which leaves him two behind Luizão, the Brazilian who scored the most in the competition’s history.

In total with the red-black shirt, Gabigol has 124 goals and 36 assists in 184 games.

Sunday, against Corinthians, in São Paulo, the duo Gabigol/Pedro has the chance to once again prove that they can play together as starters.

Pedro and Gabigol together as starters Year Championship Confrontation 2020 From Rio Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo 2020 From Rio Boavista 1 x 2 Flamengo 2020 Liberators Flamengo 4 x 0 Independiente del Valle 2020 Recopa Flamengo 3 x 0 Independiente del Valle 2021 Brazilian Flamengo 0 x 1 Santos 2021 From Rio Flamengo 4 x 1 Round Round 2021 From Rio Flamengo 2 x 1 Round Round 2021 Liberators Flamengo 2 x 2 LDU 2021 Liberators Flamengo 0 x 0 Velez Sarsfield 2022 Brazilian Flamengo 3 x 0 America-MG 2022 Brazilian Flamengo 1 x 0 Goiás 2022 From Rio Flamengo 1 x 0 Vasco 2022 From Rio Audax-RJ 1 x 2 Flamengo 2022 From Rio Botafogo 1 x 3 Flamengo 2022 From Rio Flamengo 2 x 2 Resende 2022 Liberators Flamengo 2 x 1 Sporting Cristal 2022 Liberators Flamengo 7 x 1 Tolima

