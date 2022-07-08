Photo shows gunman before killing former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

A shocking photo shows the assassin of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe , on the prowl to kill you. In the image, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, waits while the victim takes the stage to give a speech.

The photo shows the shooter in a faded green blouse wearing a face shield. As other people applaud the former minister, the gunman calmly looks at Abe.

Shortly after killing the former prime minister, the man was arrested at the scene of the attack and had his weapon confiscated. He confessed that he intended to kill the former prime minister.

Read too: Assassination of Shinzo Abe in Japan: What we know so far

The death of the former prime minister

Abe died after being shot on Friday morning (8), in the city of Nara, 480 km from Tokyo. The death was confirmed by Japanese TV NHK.

The former prime minister, who stepped down from Japan’s top political office in 2020, was speaking in Nara when he was attacked by an as-yet-unidentified man by Japanese authorities.

According to local media reports, Shinzo Abe was shot twice, one in the neck. He was taken to a city hospital unconscious and, according to AFP, had no vital signs when he was rescued.

with agencies