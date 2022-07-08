Photos reveal the location of Camp Half-Blood

Filming the series “Percy Jackson” have already started, and photos of the production began to circulate on the networks this Wednesday (6) – this time, the location of the Camp Half-Blood!

Read more: Zendaya in the direction of “Euphoria”? understand the possibility

Read more: Doja Cat Responds to Noah Schnapp After Leaked Conversation; understand

In the story based on the saga written by Rick Riordan, the place is a refuge and training space for young demigods. It is to the Camp that Percy Jackson goes at the beginning of the plot, once he discovers his divine family ties.

According to photos posted on Twitter, the filming location is in a field in the city of Vancouver, Canada. Check out:

Set pics show training grounds and props (archery, punching bags?) of Camp Half-Blood on a huge land of field at Aldergrove, Vancouver. The photographer saw a bunch of hobbit type houses (the cabins likely) deep in the forest. Production is on a 20 acre land with the forest. pic.twitter.com/96TznGLEnp — Percy Jackson Disney+ News (@updatespercy) July 6, 2022

“Percy Jackson” Series Will Incorporate Technology From “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

According to a blog post by Rick Riordan, the “Percy Jackson” series will use Volume technology – the same technology used in productions such as “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi”gives Disney+.

State-of-the-art technology allows the creation of realistic virtual environments. “We’re using it for things that have never been tested before, creating sets so realistic that if we do it right, you’ll never be able to guess which scenes were shot on location and which shots were shot on stage,” the author wrote.

“Percy Jackson”, the new Disney+ series, will feature the actor Walker Scobbell. Also confirmed in the cast Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase); Aryan Simhadri (Grover); Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan); Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) and Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit).

More details, such as the show’s premiere date, are yet to be determined.

Don’t miss any news! Follow our profiles on twitter and not Instagram.