Players protest against bill that changes the Pelé Law; understand the controversial points | football

Several football players from all divisions of the Brazilian Championship protested on social media this Friday against changes to the Pelé Law approved this week by the Chamber of Deputies. The new text, which must now be voted on by the Senate before it takes effect, is criticized because, according to the athletes, it takes away their labor rights.

This week, when the Chamber approved Bill 1153/2019, Ceará made a post praising the changes promoted by the new text. The club treated the PL as “improvement and modernization of national sports legislation”.

The post generated public complaints from several players from Ceará itself, such as Vina, Zé Roberto and Richard. They posted images with the hashtag “we don’t support”. The club ended up deleting the post soon after. São Paulo, Corinthians and Fluminense also published the content.

In the opinion of lawyers who usually defend players in labor issues, some points in the bill result in losses for the category.

Players complain that the new project increases from the current 40% to 50% the share of remuneration that can be paid as image rights.

The possibility of payment in installments and reduction of the termination fine is also a reason for complaints. Today, the minimum amount is equal to what remains to be paid in wages until the end of the contract – and must be paid in cash in the event of dismissal. The project provides for the possibility of reduction and installment if the club and athlete come to an agreement.

The new text also provides that, if the athlete signs a contract with another club before receiving what he owes, the previous employer is exempt from paying the remainder if the salary of the new club is higher than in the terminated contract. If it is less, only the difference must be paid.

At the same time that it is criticized by players, the Bill is praised by clubs, because according to them “it makes labor legislation simpler”.