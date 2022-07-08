Putin challenges West to defeat Russia on the battlefield

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday challenged Western countries that provide military support to Ukraine to face Moscow’s troops on “a battlefield”.







Russian leader says serious operation in Ukraine has not yet started Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

In a meeting with the leaders of Russian parliamentary groups, Putin also said that the “serious” offensive against Ukrainian territory had not yet started.

“Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield.

What can I say? Let them try! Putin said. “We hear many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is going in that direction.”

During the speech, the Russian leader said that “the West has been acting extremely aggressively towards Russia for decades” and will not be “able to sow discord and cause chaos”.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have responded to Moscow’s actions by providing military aid to President Volodymyr Zelensky and imposing sanctions against the Russian government and individuals.

Putin said the Russian authorities “are able to minimize the consequences of illegal Western sanctions”. “Sanctions are causing us difficulties, but not on the scale intended,” he declared, stressing that “the West has failed in a new attempt to contain Russia.”

The Kremlin leader also said that “everyone should know that, in principle, we have not yet started anything serious in Ukraine”, “we have not even refused to carry out peace negotiations”.

“Those who refuse should know that we will go further and the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us,” he concluded. .