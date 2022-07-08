Putin says ‘serious’ Ukraine offensive has not yet started – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine “has not yet begun in earnest” and challenged Western powers that support Kiev to try to defeat Russia “on the battlefield”.

In one of his strongest speeches since sending troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24, Putin also spoke out against the “totalitarian liberalism” that he says Western countries want to impose on the world.

“Everyone should know that we have not yet started in earnest” the military operation, Putin told a televised meeting with lawmakers.





“At the same time, we do not refuse to hold peace talks, but those who refuse should know that it will be more difficult for them to come to an agreement with us” later, he added.

“We currently hear that [os ocidentais] they want to defeat us on a battlefield,” he said defiantly. “What do you say to them? Let them try!” he declared, accusing “the entire West” of having unleashed a “war” in Ukraine.

According to Putin, Russia’s intervention in that country marks the beginning of a turn towards a “multipolar world”.

“This process cannot be stopped,” he said.





The president insisted that most countries do not want to follow the Western model of “totalitarian liberalism” or “double-standard hypocritical” policies.

“In most countries, people don’t want this life or this future,” he emphasized. People “are tired of kneeling down, humiliating themselves to those who consider themselves exceptional,” she said.



