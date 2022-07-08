Rafa Kalimann remembers burnout after cursing by Casa Kalimann

It is not easy for Rafa Kalimann, 29, to remember the criticism he received, and the “hates” he reads to this day, for presenting “Casa Kalimann” (Globoplay, 2021). The vice-champion of the “BBB 20” told, for the first time – in an interview with this column of splash -, who had burnout syndrome and, therefore, had to be away from everything for a while.

The influencer admits that many questions have arisen and says that she felt that her work of a lifetime was discredited only by a project that did not please the public.

I collapsed. Mine was totally burnt out. There were several conflicts. I questioned myself about what I was doing, if I should continue, if I was very bad or incapable. I didn’t just face criticism, but name-calling. For months. I went to New York to reconnect. I was lost and feeling that I was becoming what others wanted me to be. Came a place of pain, judgment.

Rafa says that as soon as he left the “BBB” he did not think about becoming a presenter, but he found himself with no way out when faced with the request:

“It’s all part of learning. I did ‘Casa’ and then ‘Rede BBB’. I didn’t think I was completely ready, because being a presenter was never a goal. They called me, said I would have a program. How to say no to Boninho? I thought: ‘If it’s going to work, I don’t know, but I will’. It evolves a lot after all. And I imagine, up front, telling my story and narrating what ‘Casa Kalimann’ was for me”.

Rafa Kalimann in the Casa Kalimann program Image: Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Opportunity as an actress

The “new story” is already being built by Rafa. She says that she has been studying for almost three years for an opportunity as an actress. In addition, the influencer found a great name to manage her career, Mario Canivelo. The businessman is highly respected in the artistic market and has worked with names such as Chico Buarque, Alice Braga and Cauã Reymond.

“Giovanni Bianco [diretor criativo] who introduced me to Mario. He said he had an amazing person to be my manager and I said, ‘I don’t want to.’ I was tired of ready-made formats, focused only on profit. Then he replied: ‘I’m talking about the best’. On the same day we already met, we don’t talk about work. We loved getting to know each other and only after 4 months did we talk about work. He’s very smart and opened my mind,” he says.

Under the guidance of the new manager, Rafa prepares for her first experience as a television actress. She will make a quick participation in “Rensga Hits”, a series about the sertanejo world that will premiere in August exclusively on Globoplay.

“It was an opportunity that came from Deborah Secco. We met and she told me that she was in ‘Renga Hits’ and that I needed to be too. Globoplay loved it because they already wanted me to have experience in acting, and it was amazing. It was like an intensive course and a privilege.”

Rafa Kalimann received praise from the direction after debut as an actress on Globo Image: Playback/Instagram

Labels and encouragement to Jade Picon

Rafa is already prepared to face negative comments when she debuts as an actress. “Hill accent, ex-BBB and influencer. There’s a list of prejudices to choose from”, she says, who comments on the criticism that another ex-BBB received when she was announced in a soap opera: Jade Picon.

“We see Jade now in the soap opera and we should applaud. She is dedicating herself. It’s her merit, you know? She passed the test. A girl who is conquering her space. People get bullshit”, he defends.

The influencer points out that neither she nor Jade are on TV to take anyone’s place: