Recife International Film Window holds special edition

At least two new screenings and film premieres will mark the transitional edition of the Janela Internacional de Cinema festival in Recife, between the 12th and 24th of July, preceding the resumption of the traditional format of the event, which will have its fourteenth edition. next November, after two years without a face-to-face meeting. The schedule of the special edition of the Festival can be checked on the Janela de Cinema website.





In this special edition, an exhibition with the feature films of the American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, one of the leading names in independent cinema worldwide. In addition, there will also be "Film Thieves"curated dedicated to the presence of black actors and actresses in the history of national cinema.





The premieres of award-winning Brazilian feature films "Rio Doce", by Fellipe Fernandesand "Maybe there are crowds among us", by Aiano Bemfica and Pedro Maia de Britoin addition to the premiere of the horror feature "Crimes of the Future" by David Cronenbergshown at the Cannes Film Festival, are also part of the Festival's program.











An unpublished work commissioned by the artist Anti Ribeiro, the commissioned short program "Eu Me Recemo" and five meeting-classes with different themes and formats, including a conversation with Antonio Pitangaare also on the agenda, among other actions and activities of the event – which will have sessions and activities of the cycle held in Foundation Cinema (Derby) and not Park Theaterin addition to online meetings







Antonio Pitanga, actor Credit: Reproduction/Instagram





Film Thieves and Short Films Show

THE Film Thieves show brings a selection dedicated to looking at the history of Brazilian cinema from the point of view of black and black artists, in a selection of five features, films from 1957 to 2018, from digital copies available for cinema, in DCP, that investigate the idea of Brazil with the outstanding presence of artists such as Grande Otelo, Léa Garcia or Antonio Pitanga.





Among the films at the Mostra is "The Devil Queen" (1974)starring the late Milton Gonçalves, the show also newly restored copy that premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival "Black Orpheus" (1959)a French production filmed in Rio de Janeiro that won the Palme d'Or.





Janela also presents, for the first time in a movie theater, the “I Remember” short setwith films commissioned by Janela that were shown online during the 2021 edition. The shorts, produced by Brazilian and foreign directors, will be shown at the Fundação Cinema (Derby) and address the importance of individual and collective memories, archives and preservation of the stories and were made by filmmakers such as Anna Muylaert, João Pedro Rodrigues and João Rui Guerra da Matta, Kaique Brito and Bruno Ribeiro.

Pernambuco premiere

Janela will show films from the newest crop of Brazilian and foreign cinema. the long "Sweet River", the first feature film by Pernambuco-based director Fellipe Fernandes, will be screened at Cine Teatro do Parque, followed by a debate with the director. Another premiere will be from the long "Among us there may be multitudes"a musical documentary by Aiano Bemfica from Minas Gerais and Pedro Maia de Brito from Pernambuco, in partnership with the Movimento de Luta nos Bairros, Vilas e Favelas (MLB) in Belo Horizonte.









From foreign cinema, Janela promotes the premiere of "Crimes of the Future"by David Cronenberg, in partnership with the streaming MUBI The horror/sci-fi story follows Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), an artistic celebrity who along with his partner Caprice (Leá Seydoux) publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances. The work has drawn attention for the performance of Kristen Stewart.





Formation and Creation Window

In the training area, the festival continues the Window classes, meetings and experiments to exchange knowledge about audiovisual and culture. There will be five classes, four of them in person at the Fundação Cinema (Derby) and one online, which also bring both renowned names in cinema as well as contemporary artists and researchers. Access to face-to-face classes at the Foundation is free, with tickets being distributed one hour in advance at the box office.





The online class will be with the actor and director Antonio Pitangawho will talk about his trajectory at the meeting “Cinema que Ginga”, with the mediation of Lorenna Rocha and Gabriel Araújo, of platform indeterminations (https://indeterminacoes.com/), dedicated to research on Brazilian black cinema. The history and preservation of Brazilian cinematography, around “A Rainha Diaba”, will be covered in the class with the director Antonio Carlos Fontoura and the researcher and conservative Deborah Brutuce, who will be in Recife. In another meeting, the preservation professionals William M. Plotnick and Laura Batitucci, of the organization cinelimit, teach classes on film preservation and digitization methods.

Continuing the reflections on the production of images outside the cinema circuit that was carried out in the previous class cycle, the artist Lia Letícia will do a performance class around remote communication figurines and contemporary ways of creating narratives, around those images considered properly artistic. The journalist and researcher GG Albuquerque will do a commented essay with music videos that circulate on the internet, particularly of black artists, as a kind of live playlist-lecture with audience participation.





In the area of ​​promotion of audiovisual production and training, the second edition of the Creation Window, workshop for making short films. The workshop will be led by the curator Rita Venus in Recife and will be given by the Trans Argentina Memory Archive (https://archivotrans.ar/), who will remotely participate in the meetings via videoconference. The workshop will be open to the participation of transgender people, who will create films from their personal archives and from Archivo Trans images. Entries will be announced on Janela's social media on Instagram (@janeladecinema).





Service

Recife International Film Window – Special Edition 2022

From the 12th to the 24th of July at the Fundação Cinema (Derby) and at the Cine Park Theater





tickets to sale at the box office of cinemas one hour before the session





Foundation Film:





Tuesday: R$ 7 (single price), Wednesday to Sunday: R$ 14 (full price) and R$ 7 (half price). Free for teachers on Wednesday. Free access to film classes, with tickets being distributed one hour in advance.





Cine Teatro do Parque: R$ 10 (full) and R$ 5 (half)













