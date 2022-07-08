Referee Igor Benevenuto declares himself homosexual: ‘Finally myself’

Referee Igor Benevenuto declared that he was homosexual in an interview with the podcast ‘Nos Armarios dos Vestiários’, from ‘ge‘. With that, the 41-year-old from Minas Gerais became the first judge on the FIFA board to publicly manifest himself as gay.

“My name is Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira. I am a soccer referee. From today, I will no longer be the versions of Igor that I created. neighbors, character for straight society. I will only be Igor, a man, gay, who respects people and their choices. No masks. Only Igor. No filter and finally myself”, he said.

In a long statement to the reporter Joanna de Assis, the referee reported that he grew up “deeply hating” football because of the “environment, machismo and prejudice disguised as a joke”. He, who said he knew he was gay from an early age, also said that he created a character to “survive in the circle” of boys who lived playing ball.

“There was no more perfect place to hide my sexuality. But playing was not a lasting option, so I took the only possible path: I became a referee,” he added.

Igor has already dedicated 23 years of his life “to the whistle” and revealed that, until today, he had never really been him. “Gay people are often not themselves. I’ve spent my life sacrificing what I am to protect myself from the physical and emotional violence of homophobia. And I ended up in one of the most hostile spaces for a homosexual. That’s why I hated football.” , he added.

Born in Minas Gerais, the referee also said that he was always taken to stadiums to watch Cruzeiro, Atlético and América-MG matches, but that he could not support any team. “I wore all the shirts and, at the same time, I didn’t wear any. There was no meaning in that. At home, the people are divided, each one supports a club, and I was the only one who didn’t have that kind of love. sad kid, with a hole in his heart”, he reported.

The 1994 World Cup in the United States was a milestone in his life. “I watched television and was immediately and exclusively interested in the different figure who was on the field: the referee. It was precisely in that year that FIFA approved the change of the judges’ uniforms for the World Cup”, he recalled.

So the black of the shirts gave way to vibrant colors and he was bewitched “by the colors and the guy who controlled everything”. “The next day, in the soccer game with the boys, I warned that I would no longer play. I wanted to lead the match, and that’s how I started to whistle and redefine my relationship with football,” he said.

After that, Igor began to whistle the riots among friends. However, when a team lacked players, he was called to complete it, but he didn’t want to. It was then that they started calling him ‘Daisy’.

“Margarida was a famous referee of the 1980s and 1990s, openly gay and performative. For the kids, that was the way to get to me. Being compared to him, being called gay was an offense and I couldn’t take it lightly. , after all, I played my straight role, in a straight environment, surrounded by straight people,” he said.

Finally, he commented on his relationship with the sport. “I’m attracted to men and I’m not less for that. I’m not in the field for that. I’m not looking for a male, I’m not lusting after anyone. I’m not there to try anything. I want respect, that they understand that I can be in any environment. because I’m gay that I’m going to want to have sex with everyone, I’m going to look at everyone. Far from it. I just want respect and the right to be wherever I want”, he said.

“We gays in football are many. We are everywhere. But 99.99% are in the closet. There are referees, players, coaches, married, with children, separated, with a double life… It has everything. We recognize each other. I joke that we have a Wi-Fi on constantly and that it connects with the other even without wanting to. We exist and we deserve the right to talk about it, to live normally”, he concluded.