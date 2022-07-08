Research finds microplastics in meat, milk and blood of cattle and pigs | Energy and Science

From freshly fallen snow in Antarctica to human bloodstreams, microplastics are everywhere, and new research has detected the presence of these residues in yet another important area of ​​humanity: food. In the Netherlands, a test with animals and farm products shows that meat and milk are permeated by these microscopic particles.

The feed consumed by the animals can easily be the route of contamination, since it is packed in plastic packaging, and tests confirmed the presence of the pollutant in all analyzed samples, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

12 cattle and 12 pigs were also examined, and blood samples confirmed microplastics in the bloodstream of most animals, with positive tests for polyethylene and polystyrene, materials often present in the composition of packaging.

To reach the bloodstream, the microplastic needs to make its way into the animals’ bodies via water, food or even contaminated air. The discovery of particles in the blood serves as a warning that these particles can travel through the body and lodge in organs.

The harmful effects of these pollutants are still unclear and continue to be an object of study.

Even the freshly expressed milk showed traces of plastic. The mini particles have even been found in milk storage tanks and even in milk taken from supermarket shelves in the Netherlands.

Microplastic permeates 21st century meals. Seven of eight beef samples and five of eight pork samples were contaminated, the researchers revealed.

“It remains to be seen whether there are any potential toxicological risks from these findings,” the report said. Farm animals and meat have yet to be tested in other countries, but microplastics have been reported in milk bought in Switzerland in 2021 and farm milk in France.

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam researchers, authors of the study, first reported microplastics in human blood in March and used the same methods to test animal products.