REVIEW | WD Blue SN570 – NVMe M.2 SSD with good speed and attractive price

We received for review an SSD of 1TB of the line WD Blue SN570an intermediate model of the Western Digital, which promises good value for money. Unlike the WD Blue SN500 and SN550 models, the SN570 line takes the SSD to the limit of the PCIe 3.0 bus in M.2 models, reaching up to 3500MB/s read and write in the 2TB capacity version.

The model we received is 1TB, achieving 3,500MB/s sequential read and 3,000MB/s write. The 2TB version has as one of the differentials reaching 3,500MB/s also in writing. It is important to note that speeds vary greatly depending on the capacity and especially in other models of the WD Blue line, for example, the fastest model of the SN500 line does not exceed 1,700 MB/s read, less than half the speed of the models of the SN570 line. .

WD Blue NVMe M.2 line has three generations: SN500, SN550 and SN570, with very different speeds

In Brazil, the 250GB WD Blue SN570 model costs around R$230, while the analyzed model with 1TB starts at R$720.

Specifications

WD Blue SN570 SSD Specifications

In recent years WD has been using its own controllers in its SSDs, and the Blue SN570 line is no different. When we talk about cache memories, they are BiCS5 112L TLC type in all capacities, however SSD speeds can be quite different.

The smallest capacity model, 250GB, achieves 3,300MB/s sequential read and 1,200MB/s sequential write, while the 500GB model has a sequential read rate of 3,500MB/s, the same as the 1TB and 2TB models, but the write the 500GB model reaches a maximum of 2,300MB/s, while the 1TB model reaches 3,000MB/s and the 2TB bus limit is 3,500MB/s. Speaking of bus, this line is based on PCIe 3.0 x4 connection and NVMe 1.4 protocol.

WD Blue SN570 1TB model lineup has one of the fastest NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs on the market

As with speeds, the TBW, a metric of SSD data write durability, changes a lot depending on capacity, this is common across all manufacturers. The 250GB model has 150TBW, the 500GB model has 300TBW, the 1TB model has 600TBW and the 2TB model has 1200TBW – high values ​​that guarantee longevity, especially for the higher capacity models, which still have a 5-year warranty, another feature that became the market standard in this product profile.

On average, a 100TBW SSD supports 54GB/s writes per day for 5 years

Below in the comparative table the WD Blue SN570 with the Kingston NV1, as the latter is among the best cost vs benefit entry options so far. From the specifications and prices, it is possible to notice that the WD Blue line is positioned with great options for those looking for a fast NVMe M.2 SSD at an attractive price.

Comparative

prices

Features

Photos

Photos of WD Blue SN570 SSD

The SSD format is the traditional M.2 2280, with no heatsink in any capacity. In the photos below we put the 1TB SN570 next to a 250GB SN500 and a 1TB SN750 with heatsink. It is important to note that the evolution of these SSD models allows them to be thinner, with memories on only one side of the PCB (base where everything is mounted), a feature that provides use in thinner devices.

In the following photos you can see how an SSD with memories on both sides of the PCB differs from a model with memories on only one side. As we have already highlighted, this can make a difference in ultra-thin devices, even some notebooks already consider space only for SSD models with memories on only one side of the PCB.

System used

We used the same bench in all tests, ensuring an identical scenario for all compared models. Below are some pictures of it installed.

Machine used in tests:

– ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus D4 Mainboard [análise]– Intel Core i5-12600K processor [análise]– MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio graphics card [análise]– Kingston Renegade DDR4 3200MHz memory (2x16GB) [site oficial]– Cooler Master V850 Gold Source [site oficial]

THE SYSTEM DOES NOT RUN ANTI-VIRUS OR

APPLICATIONS THAT MAY INTERFERE WITH TESTS

Operating System and Drivers:

– Windows 11 Pro

Apps/Games:

– ATTO Benchmark 4.x

– CrystalDiskMark 8.x

– 3DMark Storage

– PCMark 10 Storage

– DiskBench

Application and Firmware

WD SSD Dashboard

WD’s Dashboard app, like many others like it, provides information about the company’s SSD, such as the ability to track SSD health, real-time temperature, and other information. Through the app it is possible to make critical firmware updates, the process being quite simple and all managed by the app. It is worth noting that companies only inform details of their own SSD, that is, if there is an SSD from another manufacturer in the system, the app will probably not provide a management option.

already the app Crystal Disk Info It is open and free, and its function is to pass on various information about the drives installed in the system, regardless of the brand. Below are the specifications of the analyzed models:

Temperature + FLIR

In our tests we didn’t use any heatsink or solution that could interfere in favor of the SSD in terms of temperature – if that doesn’t come with the SSD, of course. With this, we aim to have a real scenario for those who buy, despite the temperature change that occurs depending on the system where the SSD is installed, especially on some models and if there is a heatsink on top of the SSD.

Swap the M.2 connection of the drive on the motherboard

may result in a shift greater than 10º

FLIR thermal camera

Before the tests by the temperature sensor, below are some pictures with the thermal camera FLIR ONE Pro. WD guarantees an operating temperature of up to 70 degrees for this line. In our tests it was always below the limit, without presenting inconsistencies, that is, everything as expected.

Of the four existing M.2 connections on the mainboard that we used, we placed it in the connection above the video card and close to the processor, as it is a common place in several models that have only one connection, including cards in Mini-ITX format.

synthetic tests

WD Blue SN570 SSD Performance Tests

ATTO Disk Benchmark

The ATTO storage drive performance test application is one of the most used in the world for speed validation. See below the behavior of the compared models:

CrystalDiskMark

With the CrystalDiskMark version 8 application, another very good one for testing storage drives, we opted for the results “SEQ1M Q8T1” and “RND4K Q32T1” in 8GiB mode. Below, the scores in read and write mode:

3DMark Storage

The 3DMark Storage test simulates situations where an SSD can influence a game, in the end it generates a score from the tests performed. All tests consider data traffic during the gameplay process, but that don’t push the SSD to the speed limit. PCMark 10

In PCMark 10 we use the Quick Storage test, which after finishing the whole process, shows a result in points like other similar tests. This test also considers data traffic speed and access time.

practical tests

BOOT Time (Windows 11 Pro)

with the software BootRacerwe measured the time required to boot the operating system, one of the main attractions of SSD drives.

The test consists of the best result after three consecutive boots of the system, considering the total time until the end in the work area with the score informed by the application. So it is slower than boot until it shows the desktop screen.

File Copy – NVMe SSD

Below, the copy performance tests using a virtual drive created with the application

RAMDisk With the system we use, this drive achieves a read and write rate of 15,000MB/s, so it is not limiting for any PCIe 4.0 SSD and even future PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

The test uses the application DiskBench for the copying process.

For the ideal copying scenario, the sending and receiving drives need to be fast

Drive analyzed for RAMDisk (reading)

In this test, we copied the files from the analyzed drive to RAMDisk. This would be the read test, as it does not write anything to the analyzed drive.

RAMDisk for analyzed drive (writing)

Reversing the process, we now copy the files from RAMDisk to the analyzed drive, consisting of a practical writing test, as the data is being written to the drive.

Copy from drive to itself

Another important process is how the drive behaves when copying something from it to itself, a scenario that involves reading and writing together.

Conclusion

Is a WD Blue SN570 SSD worth it?

Considering that you know that you need at least one SSD in your computer to run the operating system, the decision is on which model to buy from the wide variety of options. The WD Blue “500” lineup already has three generations, with big speed changes between the first generation, the WD Blue 500, and the most recent one used for this review, the WD Blue 570. Be aware of this detail at the time of purchase. , because it can make a difference in practice.

WD Blue SN570 SSDs can achieve 3,500 MB/s read and write on the fastest model

Currently the WD Blue SN570 line models are among the best options considering a good PCIe 3.0 SSD. As it was possible to notice in the performance tests, they deliver results as good as a WD Black SB750, WD’s top line when it comes to NVMe PCIe 3.0 models. An interesting point, especially for use in notebooks, is that the SN570 models have memories and chips on only one side of the SSD, so the SSD is thinner, an important feature depending on the device where it is installed. Some ultra-thin notebooks already consider installing only models with this profile.

It is important to note that there is a considerable difference in speeds depending on the SSD capacity, especially when writing. The models with the highest capacity are the fastest when it comes to writing, as they are all high in reading, with the 250GB reaching up to 3,300MB/s and the remaining 3,500MB/s. I recommend opting at least for the 500GB model, which already delivers a writing speed of 2,300 MB/s.

WD Blue SN570 range delivers good speeds and attractive prices

As always, the price defines the purchase, and this line is currently able to position itself as one of the most attractive on the market in the current scenario. As the main competitor, the WD Blue SN570 line has the Kingston NV1 models, which also have very attractive prices and are considered good intermediate SSDs. But the WD SN570 line is priced slightly above the NV1 line, offering considerably higher speeds, especially on higher-capacity models.