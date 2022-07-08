Rio court approves sale of Oi, which bids farewell to its mobile unit

This Monday (06), the 7th Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro issued the auction letter that ratifies the sale of Oi Móvel to the operators TIM, Vivo and Claro. With this, the document signed by judge Fernando César Viana ends the legal process necessary for the definitive transfer of Oi’s assets to the buyers.

The Oi mobile unit was acquired by the consortium formed by the aforementioned operators for R$ 16.5 million, in an auction held during a virtual hearing in December 2020. This transaction was part of the judicial recovery plan that the operator entered into June 2016.

After the auction took place, the operation needed to receive approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the Economic Defense Administration (Cade), which only took place at the beginning of this year.

Oi went into judicial recovery after accumulating a gross debt of R$65.4 billion with around 55,000 creditors. Since then, he has sold properties and a series of assets to try to recover cash. In addition to its mobile unit, the company also sold mobile phone towers to Highline for R$1 billion, data centers to the Piemont group for R$325 million and its fiber optic infrastructure, V.tal, to the fund managed by Banco BTG Pactual, for approximately R$13 billion.

In this way, the company is getting closer and closer to exiting the judicial recovery process. According to the latest balance sheet released by the company, Oi’s total debt dropped to around R$19 billion, after the operations mentioned above. It is worth remembering that this amount does not include the renegotiated debt with Anatel, where the operator managed to cut the debt balance in half, which stood at R$ 7.3 billion, which will be paid in installments until 2023.

Last week, Oi’s judicial administrator, the office AJ Wald, delivered all the documents required for the closing of Oi’s judicial recovery process. After the completion of this process, the telecommunications company will be able to focus on Nova Oi, which focuses on its fixed broadband service.