River x Vélez referee says he didn’t feel safe to cancel goal after reviewing bid | argentinian football

Chilean referee Roberto Tobar revealed that he did not feel safe to disallow River Plate’s goal against Vélez Sarsfield after reviewing the bid on the VAR monitor in Libertadores Round of 16 game . The statement was made in a message sent to ESPN’s Argentine narrator Mariano Closs.

“After reviewing the images several times, I notice a contact that I’m not safe to undo,” Tobar said.

– At that moment I felt that it was important to have another evaluation from a member of my field colleagues, for whom I call Claudio Ríos (assistant 2) so that he can also check and give me his opinion, free from any communication I had with the VAR. Claudio agreed that, after Suárez’s header, the ball slipped through his forearm into the goal – explained the Chilean.

VAR audio shows that referee was convinced by Brazilian

River x Vélez’s VAR is really controversial in Inter x Botafogo

1 of 1 Roberto Tobar reviews Matías Suárez’s goal and cancels River Plate’s goal against Vélez Sarsfield after calling an assistant to review the bid too – Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters Roberto Tobar reviews Matías Suárez’s goal and cancels River Plate’s goal against Vélez Sarsfield after calling an assistant to review the bid too – Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Tobar watched and reviewed the move for nearly five minutes on the VAR monitor, until he called in assistant Claudio Ríos. On the field, the Chilean validated Matías Suárez’s goal, scored in the 33rd minute of the second half. He was called by the video referee, Brazilian Rafael Traci, to analyze the possible touch on the Argentine forward’s arm.

In the audios released by Conmebol, the dialogue between Roberto Tobar and Rafael Traci reveals that the Chilean initially understood that the goal was legal (watch above)but he was convinced by the Brazilian to analyze the move more often.

News discusses River Plate’s disallowed goal against Vélez Sarsfield

The images show that the move was repeated more than 50 times by the Brazilian representatives in VAR, with 35 replays since Roberto Tobar’s arrival on the monitor for checking.

After much disagreement from the field referee, the decision was made when an assistant referee checked the bid and agreed with Rafael Traci. The disallowed goal is the subject of extensive debate in the Argentine press this Thursday.

Vélez advanced to the quarterfinals with a 0-0 draw after beating River Plate 1-0 in the first leg. The team coached by Cacique Medina will face Talleres in the next phase. Marcelo Gallardo’s team falls into the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. See below for the match highlights.