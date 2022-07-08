Rogério Ceni defends Rigoni in São Paulo: “I still believe in him” | Sao Paulo

In an interview given after the 4-1 rout against Universidad Católica, by Sudamericana, Rogério Ceni showed his appreciation for shirt 7, which should not have much of an obstacle to his departure, if he receives the offer from the USA in the coming days.

– We are trying to get him to play all the games. You instigate the player to give the answer, so he can gain more minutes. I still believe him. If he stays, we’ll be happy. If there is a sale, it will be good for both sides, but we understand the need for cash – commented Rogério Ceni.

1 of 2 Rigoni and Rogério Ceni during the game against Everton — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc Rigoni and Rogério Ceni during a game against Everton — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc

The coach denied having any information about the possible departure of the Argentine. So much so that it still relies on a turnaround in Rigoni’s season, which is short of last year. In 2021, the Argentine was the team’s runner-up in the season with 11 goals.

– He is a very good guy to deal with on a day to day basis, who is always happy and gives zero work. Rigoni is ambidextrous, has good finishing and all the fundamentals – highlighted Ceni.

– It’s a bad moment that everyone goes through, as Luciano himself gave an interview talking about it. I believe in his potential and I know he will help us a lot – he said.

Praised by Ceni, Rigoni received a poll of football in the United States this week. There is an expectation within São Paulo that the American league will send a proposal in the coming days.

São Paulo, which paid BRL 22.6 million to remove the Argentine from Spanish football, wants to recover the investment to release Emiliano Rigoni. Close values ​​will also be considered and will not create barriers to the transfer, due to the tricolor financial problems.

Rigoni lost space in 2022 and has shy numbers. There are 32 matches and only two goals scored, against Mirassol and Botafogo-SP, still for the Paulista Championship.

