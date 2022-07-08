Romário admits to being grumpy and defends Gabigol

Former striker Romario participated in the ‘Barbacast’ podcast and opened up about his personality when he was a player. Baixinho admitted to being lazy and that he crossed the line at times, and took the opportunity to defend Gabigol, from Flamengo.

The striker of the Brazilian team in winning the fourth World Cup championship in 1994, came out in defense of the Flamengo shirt 9 and said that it is rare, nowadays, for players to have ‘personality’.

“In my day, I often didn’t give an interview if I didn’t feel like it. Then people would say: ‘just because you lost, you don’t want to talk.’ personality. I crossed the line a few times. Age made me recognize that. I was a little abused, brash, but I always respected people “, began Romário in an interview with the podcast ‘Barbacast’.

“Gabriel has his personality, and I don’t see all that arrogance and arrogance in him. I see personality. He’s a different guy from what we see out there. I know him and I see a good guy, who helps Flamengo a lot and is the biggest doer of goal today alongside Hulk”, added Baixinho.

The former striker also gave his opinion on former players turned football commentators on television. According to Baixinho, some analysts ‘a little over the top’ by commenting on the personal lives of players.