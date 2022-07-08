Romrio says he would take Gabigol to the World Cup, but Hulk ‘not yet’

photo: reproduction Former striker Romrio during ‘Barbaridade’ podcast

World champion in 1994 for Brazil, former striker Romrio gave his opinion on the squad’s call-up for the World Cup in Qatar. In an interview with the podcast ‘Barbarity‘, the former player stated that he would take Flamengo’s striker Gabigol to the tournament, but that Atltico’s Hulk would need to receive more opportunities.

“I’m not going to tell you: ‘I’d take the Hulk to the World Cup’. Because the Hulk even had an opportunity in the World Cup and didn’t show what he’s been showing now. But I could give him another chance with the Brazilian National Team shirt. , because the Cup will be in November. We will have two, three, four friendly games. Why not?”, said Romrio.

“Don’t test the Hulk, because he doesn’t need it, he’s already played in the World Cup. The others who had the opportunity were not unanimous. Football at the moment and, at the moment, the Hulk has scored. ‘Oh, would you take him to the Cup?’ . Not yet. Call the guy. Call him for two, three friendlies, and see what the reaction will be. As for Gabigol, I would take him to the World Cup, yes,” said the former player.

Center-forwards of two of the most qualified teams in Brazil today, Hulk and Gabigol have been going through a great phase. The Atlético striker has 31 matches, 23 goals and five assists in 2022. Flamengo’s Jo has 43 games, 22 balls in the net and two passes for his teammates to score.

Both were tested by coach Tite in the Brazilian National Team. Hulk played a friendly in September 2021, against Peru, and went blank. Gabigol had been called up frequently last season, but in 2022, he was called up only once, in February.