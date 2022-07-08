Russian ship with Ukrainian grain detained in Turkey has now been released – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



Turkish authorities released a Russian freighter on Wednesday night that was carrying Ukrainian grain stolen from Berdiansk.

“Thanks to the rapid intervention of the Ukrainian authorities, this vessel was unable to unload the stolen goods and was detained,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to European Pravda.

A request was sent to the Turkish authorities to detain the ship and its cargo. At the same time, ignoring the appeal of the Ukrainian authorities, the ship was released on the night of 6 July”, continues the ministry statement.

O Turkish ambassador was summoned in Kiev as a result of the escape of the Russian vessel Zhibek Zholy. The ministry asked its Turkish counterpart that the situation be investigated, and that Ankara “use all possible means to prevent similar cases in the future”.

The ship was detained in the port of Karasu, Turkey, and allegations of grain theft were being investigated with the involvement of Russia, the United Nations and third partiesaccording to a source from the Turkish authorities.

A source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained that the ship was carrying the first shipment of approximately 4,500 tons of grain from Berdyansk, a port in southern Ukraine occupied by Russian troops.