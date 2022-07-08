Russian successor to giant Antonov An-124 plane has changed design





For several years, Russia has been working on the design of a new heavy-lift aircraft, which is expected to replace the aging Ukrainian Antonov An-124. The initiative, which has been led by the Central Aero Hydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI), is progressing and the group responsible for the project has announced new developments in the concept, as reported in a press release issued on July 7th.

At the moment, there is only one aerodynamic model of the aircraft, which consists of a fuselage, wings, engine nacelles, vertical and horizontal stabilizers, spat of the landing gear. Such a scale prototype has been used in wind tunnel tests as a step to check how the equipment handles the physics of flight.

Its distinguishing feature is the central section of the fuselage. It works on a power core and the other components of the aircraft are attached to this vital area. The project was designed in this way to reduce the number of manufactured parts and simplify the assembly technology.





There are changes in this aspect. According to this week’s statement, the researchers modified the design and the overall configuration of the aircraft, particularly the fuselage cross-section, in order to increase bulky cargo carrying capacity to up to 180 tonnes – 30 tonnes above the standard Antonov An-124.

The Antonov An-124 is mentioned, as the new Russian model has a design very similar to the Ukrainian aircraft, designed and built in the Soviet Union.

Dubbed the “Elephant”, the new aircraft is expected to be capable of carrying cargo over distances of up to 5,000 kilometers at a cruising speed of 850 km/h, with a full load on board. Testing of the new plane design is scheduled to be completed in a wind tunnel by the end of 2022.



