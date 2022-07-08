Russo Brothers Wanted Chris Evans As A Villain For A Long Time

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

For 8 years, actor Chris Evans was one of the main faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing Steve Rogers, Captain America, the actor starred in eight company films, three of which were his own. Alongside the Russo Brothers, directors of four of the actor’s films, he returns to the directors’ company in The Hidden Agent, now on Netflix.

Russo brothers always saw potential in Chris Evans

Although his rise in Hollywood was with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor started in the film industry many years earlier! With ‘The Street Kings’, ‘Fantastic Four’ and its sequel ‘Fantastic Four: The Silver Surfer’, the 41-year-old actor has several productions under his belt.

Working together with Evans for the first time in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and now years after Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers work with the actor again. Speaking to ComicBook for the Hidden Agent promotion, the directors share some details about his experience with the owner of the titanium shield.

According to Anthony and Joe Russo, directors and co-writers of the film, Hidden Agent was first made during Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Realizing Chris Evans’ talent during his years at Marvel, they both wanted to bring something entirely different from Steve Rogers to him.

Joe Russo: “We read the script years ago while producing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, even doing the first adaptation during the movie scenes as a potential later production. But then we were asked to direct Captain America: Civil War, and then Avengers, ending up in a folder for later.“ E3 2023 is confirmed for June in Los Angeles; know more Anthony Russo: “Being able to work with Chris [Evans] for all these years during these four movies as Captain America was very exciting. And you know, we started to develop this realization that Chris Evans’ ability as an actor goes beyond all the wonderful things he brought to that character. We wanted to do something with him that takes him as far away from Cap as possible, and I don’t think you can distance yourself any further from him than you did in Hidden Agent.“

Meet Chris Evans’ Hidden Agent

Based on the book ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, the Hidden Agent has a screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. In addition to Chris Evans, the film’s cast includes Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Alfre Woodard.

official synopsis

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) has been taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). In the past, Gentry was a skilled “death dealer”, but now he’s the target. Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague at the CIA, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armaeqas) is ready to defend him.

official trailer

Find out when Hidden Agent will be released

The feature, which is the most expensive production on Netflix, from Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page arrives on the platform on July 22.