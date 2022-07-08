Samsung Confirms Galaxy S Ultra Replaces Late Galaxy Note | Cell

Samsung’s head of mobile devices, TM Roh, confirmed that future generations of the Galaxy S Ultra will be released annually to replace the late Galaxy Note. The confirmation came in an interview with blogger Ice Universe, on his Twitter account, last week. However, it is worth remembering that the same executive had already decreed the end of the Note in February this year, in an article published by the Bloomberg agency website.

The Galaxy Note 20, which hit stores in August 2020, was the last model in the lineup. However, the end of the brand was not clear throughout the year 2021, in which no device in the series was released. Therefore, it took almost two years for Samsung to confirm that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be the successor to the Note. And now we know the decision will be extended over the next few years.

🔎 Galaxy: understand differences between Samsung cell lines

2 of 2 Galaxy S22 Ultra is the definitive replacement for the Galaxy Note — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra is the definitive replacement for the Galaxy Note — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📝 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? join the conversation

The justification for the end of the Galaxy Note would be the adoption of a new brand strategy to prioritize the high-end segment. This appears to be a move by the market as a whole, as information recently surfaced that Apple would focus on the Pro and Pro Max variants of the upcoming iPhone 14. The next generation could be the most expensive ever.

On another occasion, Roh stated gave the following statement in an exclusive interview with TechTudo: “We want to challenge what a smartphone is capable of. That’s how we’ve redefined the industry countless times, from the creation of big-screen phones like the Galaxy Note, to pioneering 5G connectivity and the foldable revolution. We are proud of our pioneering spirit. Samsung dares to go where no other company could go.”

In addition to the larger screen than rivals and the more robust battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra supports the S Pen, Samsung’s smart pen – just like the Galaxy Note. The new phone has a 6.8-inch display with Quad HD+ image resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The device arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 9,499, but can currently be found on Amazon for R$ 7,451 – a discount of more than R$ 2,000.

with information from chalk China

Check out 7 facts about the Galaxy S22 in the video below

Check out 7 facts about the Galaxy S22