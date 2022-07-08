Samsung’s New Smart TVs Give Access to xCloud and GeForce Now

During this year’s Summer Games Festival, Samsung revealed a partnership with Microsoft that puts Xbox Cloud Gaming on its new smart TVs. The announcement came a few days before the company launched the QN90, its first smart TV focused on gamers.

In addition to the TV, Samsung has revamped the layout of the Smart Hub, an interface for accessing multimedia content, and the Gaming Hub, a space for accessing all game content from the company’s partners.

The platform was introduced to Brazil last Wednesday, July 6, and the main attraction is the game streaming partners xCloud, from Xbox, GeForce Now, from Nvidia, and the streaming platform Twitch.

To play cloud games on Samsung smart televisions, you need a controller with a Bluetooth connection, which can be from the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or even the Joy-Cons from the Nintendo Switch.

The South Korean company said that the range of compatible devices is very large and should soon make a list of more controllers supported by TVs available.

In addition to a wireless controller, it is necessary to have an internet of at least 25 mbps to have a fluid experience and disconnections from Microsoft servers during gameplay.

During launch, the Gizmodo Brazil had the opportunity to test the functioning of Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game running on the service was Forza Horizon 5, a popular racing game famous for its super realistic graphics, and overall the cloud experience was satisfactory.

The main concern was the response time, which, depending on the game, can decide winners and losers of a match. But, at least in Forza Horizon 5, the latency was practically imperceptible and didn’t interfere at all.

In a single moment during the experience there was a slight frame drop, but the game quickly returned to normal. It was probably a problem with the internet connection.

The great protagonist of this new gaming phase of Samsung, NeoQLED, receives video feedback from Microsoft’s servers in 1080p and makes an optimization to increase the resolution to 4K. This makes it possible for users to take full advantage of the graphical potential of the games in the Game Pass catalogue.

The line of these QN90s has a large portfolio of screens, with the smaller ones being focused on the audience that plays PC Gamers and the larger ones on people who prefer to have fun with consoles.

Samsung also held a demonstration of GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service that offers 100 games with the service’s subscription and support for titles from third-party platforms, such as Steam, for example.

In other parts of the world, the company also has a partnership with Google’s Stadia, but which is still not expected to reach Brazilian televisions.

The new Smart Hub and Gaming Hub are only present on Samsung’s 2022 TVs and older models should not receive app updates or support.

