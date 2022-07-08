Secret Invasion | Martin Freeman responds to possible participation

Actor Martin Freeman responds to his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Secret Invasion, and reveals if he will be in the Disney+ series.

In a recent interview Martin Freeman commented on his return to MCU in Secret Invasionconfirming that he will appear in the Disney+ series.

When asked about Samuel L. Jackson having previously confirmed that the actor would appear on the series, freeman responded with humor and hinted that he might return as another character.

See what Freeman said below:

“Yes – I think it’s kosher information, don’t you? Not to embarrass Samuel, I’m going to say… I’m not going to say he’s totally wrong and he’s thinking about Sam Rockwell. So yes I might as well be [aparecendo].”

SEE MORE

The main cast has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, as well as Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The passenger), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Emily Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim are the directors of the series.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis YuSecret Invasion is a series that hit stores in 2008, where the Skrull alien race infiltrates the superhero community.

In this, several heroes are kidnapped and replaced, including Hank Pym, Black Lightning, Spider-Woman, Brother Voodoo, and others.