see how the game went

Atlético-GO made history tonight and is more alive than ever in Sudamericana. After losing 2-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 to Olimpia, the Brazilian team managed to beat the Paraguayans by the same score at Serra Dourada. In penalties, the Goiás were more efficient and got the spot in the quarterfinals.

The goals of regulation time were scored by Churín and Airton – both left before the tenth minute of the match.

In penalty kicks, Goiás converted all their kicks while Ronaldo, the Dragon’s goalkeeper, shone and defended Quintana’s hit, from the visiting team.

With the result, the club led by Jorginho eliminated the Paraguayans and, now, will face Nacional-URU in the next phase.

Three-time champion of Libertadores, the traditional Uruguayan club entered the competition directly in the knockout stage after placing 3rd in its group in the main Conmebol competition. In the round of 16 of the Sudamericana, they beat Unión Santa Fé 4-1 on aggregate.

Atlético-GO and Nacional will face each other in the first two weeks of August – dates and times will still be defined by the tournament organizers.

overwhelming start

Atlético-GO started the electric game. In the first minute of the game, Shaylon triggered Churín inside the area, who headed for Jefferson. The side hit and forced the goalkeeper Olveira to work. Soon after, Airton made a move from the right and scared the opponents.

Amid the pressure, the hosts opened the scoring in the fourth minute. In a corner from the right, Churín rose higher than anyone else and headed straight for Olimpia’s goal: 1-0.

Churin opened the scoring for Atlético-GO in the match against Olimpia, valid for the Sudamericana Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Airton paints and enlarges

Just three minutes later, Atlético-GO reached the second goal and drove the Serra Dourada fans crazy – and again with the participation of Airton.

The attacker received a pass from the right and, in an individual play, lined up to the entrance of the area. Classy after going through at least three markers, he moved Olveira and swung the nets, equaling the dispute on the aggregate scoreboard in just seven minutes.

Airton celebrates great goal in the game between Atlético-GO and Olimpia, played at Serra Dourada Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Could be more…

The Dragon almost settled the bill in the 1st half, but missed the famous “last ball” until the break.

The first great goal of the 3rd goal came with Churín, who in a new corner – this time taken by Shaylon – stamped the Olimpia post in the 17th minute.

Once again in a set piece, the Brazilians caused danger. Marlon Freitas even swung the net from a corner, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

There was still time for Airton to come face to face with Olveira and stop at Olimpia’s goalkeeper before the whistle that ended the initial stage.

Hayner fights for the ball during Atlético-GO x Olimpia, game valid for the Sudamericana Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Only Dragon!

The beginning of the 2nd half had the Paraguayans trying to balance the game and slow the pace, but the home team managed to impose speed again.

In the 20th minute, Atlético-GO started to scare their rivals again: Marlon Freitas took a risk from outside the area and saw Olveira operate a new miracle and palm for a corner.

Shaylon, who was free of charge in the following moves, risked a shot from below and almost surprised the visitors, who managed to control the play.

In the final part of the confrontation, the game lost intensity and the teams were no longer able to cause danger, leaving the decision to penalties.

Penalty shootout efficiency

Wellington Rato and Alejandro opened the series of kicks and displaced the opposing goalkeepers: 1 to 1.

Baralhas charged in the middle and kept the Dragon 100%, while goalkeeper Ronaldo shone and made a beautiful save in Quintana’s kick: 2 to 1 for the Goiás.

With tranquility, Shaylon extended the advantage to Atlético-GO. Ortiz, however, converted his free kick to Olimpia: 3-2.

Rickson, who entered the final seconds of the match with the sole aim of taking his penalty, did not disappoint and scored. Cardozo also made and postponed the dispute: 4 to 3.

Captain Marlon Freitas had the chance to guarantee Atlético-GO in the quarterfinals – and, with a lot of category, scored: 5 to 3 and Brazilian classification confirmed.