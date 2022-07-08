See this Friday’s movie premieres (8) on Star Plus

Today, Friday (8), three films debut in the Star Plus catalog, including Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds.

Featured debut: Warcraft – The First Meeting of Two Worlds

In search of a new land to live in, the Orc warriors pass through a portal and reach Azeroth, a peaceful region that becomes a battleground for the survival of two peoples.

Directed by Duncan Jones (Moon and Time Trial) and written by Charles Leavitt and Jones, the film stars Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Toby Kebbell, Ben Schnetzer, Rob Kazinsky and Daniel Wu.

Mae Morton is devastated when her mother unexpectedly passes away, leaving her with many unanswered questions. After discovering an old family photograph, Mae travels into her mother’s past in search of answers.

Directed by Stella Meghie, with Lakeith Stanfield and Issa Rae in the cast.

Beautiful, smart and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee in her small hometown. In search of thrills, she ventures through misguided decisions and romantic mistakes until she finds the love she always believed was missing from her life.

Directed by Autumn de Wilde, with Anya Taylor‑Joy in the cast.

In addition to these premieres, Star Plus has a vast catalog, with films, series, documentaries, in addition to ESPN, which brings the best championships, in diverse sports, at no additional cost, subscribe by clicking here.

Finally, all the news is available on Star+ streaming this Friday, July 8th.