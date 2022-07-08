See what can and cannot generate a fine from camera images in Fortaleza | Ceará

The Court upheld the decision for the use of video surveillance cameras to monitor traffic in Fortaleza. With this, the equipment continues to be allowed to apply fines, but only for certain infractions. Check below what can and cannot generate a fine from caught by video surveillance cameras on the streets.

The permission occurs after the Second Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region (TRF-5) denies the embargoes that were presented by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) so that this type of monitoring, by camera, is not used.

Among the MPF’s arguments are that the images captured by these video surveillance cameras are not stored in a database, making it impossible for those charged to defend themselves.

The decision allows the original sentence of the Federal Court of Ceará to be maintained, allowing the use of cameras to verify the following infractions:

Violations that can lead to fines:

Parking in a prohibited place

Parking on a crosswalk

Form serious double queue

travel in the opposite direction

Turning in a forbidden direction

Motorcyclist without helmet or with helmet without visor

Motorcyclists wear shoes that do not hold their feet, such as sandals

Violations that cannot generate a fine with street camera images:

Using cell phone while driving

Advance red light

Not wearing a seat belt

For Mário Ângelo Nunes, PhD in transport engineering, the equipment will be beneficial to increase the area of ​​action of traffic agents.

“If the agent is on the street or on foot, he has a limited area of ​​activity. If there are some agents using these cameras, they can inspect a larger area of ​​the city. The idea is the same, it is the agent’s eyes, since images or photographs are recorded, the idea is that, the agent himself is checking if the driver commits the infraction”, said Mário Ângelo.