Series mixes comedy and mystery by following ‘true crime’ podcast fans

✪✪✪ Last year, fun was guaranteed with the first season of Only Murders in the Buildinga series that follows a trio of fans of podcasts and true crimes.

Set in Manhattan, New York, the plot unites Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in characters too charismatic to be ignored. Now, after much critical and public praise, the second season is airing on Star+ with a new episode every Tuesday.

+ Miniseries ‘The Girl from Plainville’ chronicles controversial suicide case

After the latest events, Mabel (Selena), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) try to clear their names after being accused of the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the superintendent of the place where they live, the Arconia Building. Ironically, the prosecution makes them the subject of a competing crime podcast, hosted by their idol: Cinda Canning (Tina Fey, always hilarious).

With great humor, they seek to discover the true identity of Bunny’s killer and, at the same time, meet her mother – who has just been played by Shirley MacLaine, one of the most famous actresses in cinema.

Continues after advertising

The series is a great title in the full catalog of the streaming, as it mixes current and modern themes with a veteran cast. In this way, Only Murders in the Building pays homage to multiple genres and entertains in an original way, without relying solely on mystery or comedy.

The weekly format, which provides information gradually, may make the viewer curious, but it helps to strengthen the aura of suspense.

+Subscribe to Vejinha from 9.90.

Every Friday morning, entertainment reporter Barbara Demerov makes a selection of movies and series to watch in theaters or at home. register here to receive our newsletter Email registered successfully! You will soon receive our email

Published in VEJA São Paulo of July 13, 2022, issue nº 2797