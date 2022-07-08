Singapore executes two more convicts for drug trafficking | world and science



Published 07/07/2022 08:18 | Updated 07/07/2022 08:26

Singapore executed two people convicted of drug trafficking by hanging on Thursday, in what activists called a “shameful and inhumane punishment”, bringing the number of executions since March in the city-state to four.

The executions came after the hanging of a mentally disabled man in April sparked international outrage.

Singapore, which has one of the toughest drug laws in the world, insists that capital punishment is a deterrent against drug trafficking.

On Thursday, Kalwant Singh, a 32-year-old Malaysian, and Norasharee Gous, a Singaporean, were executed, according to human rights activist Kirsten Han.

The activist told AFP that Kalwant’s sister received the death certificate and that Norasharee’s family took the body to a mosque.

Amnesty International called Singapore’s use of the death penalty a “blatant violation of human rights”.

Kalwant and Norasharee were convicted in 2016 of a heroin trafficking case.

The Malaysian made a last-minute appeal on Wednesday and said he provided information that led to the arrest of a top drug trafficker, but the request was rejected by a three-judge panel.

Activists fear more executions in the coming months.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Interior Minister K Shanmugam defended Singapore’s position on the death penalty and said there is “clear evidence that it is an important deterrent to would-be drug traffickers”.