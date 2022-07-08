So Paulo has 11 absences to face Atltico; see the list

photo: Rubens Chiri/So Paulo Rogrio Ceni thinks about starting So Paulo against Atltico having to deal with 11 absences

Atltico’s next opponent in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, So Paulo has an impressive 11 absences for the game to be played in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, at 6 pm on Sunday (10), for the 16th round. See the complete list of Tricolor casualties in the image gallery below.

The list of embezzlement in So Paulo is very extensive. There are only five players out for suspension, who received their third yellow cards against Atltico-GO, for the 15th round: Diego Costa and Lo (defenders), Gabriel Neves (midfielder), Rodrigo Nestor (midfielder) and Luciano (forward).

Another six casualties are due to injury. In different stages of recovery, they are in Tricolor’s DM: Arboleda and Walce (defenders), Luan (midfielder), Gabriel Sara (midfielder), Alisson and Caio (attackers).

Midfielder Andrs Colorado, midfielder Talles Costa and forward Niko (ex-Atltico) can return against Galo. All are in the process of physical transition after injuries.

Atltico vs So Paulo can be a leader

Atltico is coming off three consecutive victories at the Brazilian. With this sequence, added to the recent stumbles of Palmeiras, Galo shortened the distance to the leader in two points: at the moment, the São Paulo, at the end of the table, have 29, while the miners have 27.

The first competitor plays on Saturday (9), at 8:30 pm. At Estdio da Serrinha, in Goinia, Athletico-PR visit Gois (17th, with 17 points). In turn, Palmeiras visit Fortaleza (lantern, with 10 points) at Arena Castelo, in the capital of Ceará.

Atltico could even reach Palmeiras’ score if they win and the leader draws, but, most likely, they would not take the lead. That’s because the campaigns (wins, draws and defeats) would be equal, but Verdo has a great advantage in goal difference (15 to 7).

List of embezzlement in São Paulo