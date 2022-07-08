Solemn Session in the Chamber commemorates 74 years of the Palestinian catastrophe

In a solemn session held yesterday, Wednesday, at 11 am, the Chamber of Deputies remembered the 74th anniversary of the beginning of the Nakba, an Arabic word for catastrophe, in reference to the ethnic cleansing of Palestine that began in December 1947, shortly after the approval , by the UN, of a resolution (181) recommending the partitioning of this territory to house a Jewish state there, which resulted in 531 Palestinian villages being totally destroyed, 70 massacres and up to 750,000 expelled Palestinians, the current 6 million refugees and descendants, according to UN data.

The solemn session was requested by deputies Camilo Capiberibe (PSB-AP), Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) and Márcio Jerry (PCdoB-MA), from the Mixed Parliamentary Front for the Rights of the Palestinian People, at the request of the Brazil-Palestine Institute (Ibraspal). ).

The first vice president, Ayman Altell, and the Youth secretary, Maynara Nafe, represented the Arab Palestinian Federation of Brazil (Fepal). In addition to diplomats from Arab, Islamic and Latin American countries, the solemn session was attended by dozens of social organizations and more than 100 parliamentarians, considering the virtual presences.

The president of the Chamber, deputy Artur Lira, could not attend and his statement was read by the president of the session. Lira recalled that Brazil’s international relations, according to the Federal Constitution (Article 4), are governed by “the prevalence of human rights, self-determination of peoples, non-intervention, the defense of peace, the peaceful solution of conflicts and cooperation”. among peoples for the progress of humanity”. Lira also recalled that Brazilian diplomacy has always worked for a peaceful solution to the Palestine issue.

Capiberibe, current coordinator of the Mixed Parliamentary Front for the Rights of the Palestinian People and who chaired the session, informed that it is made up of 237 parliamentarians from 12 parties. According to him, “this means that this is not an ideological cause, which belongs to one of the poles present in Brazilian politics; it is a much broader cause, which brings together parliamentarians from left, right and center parties, which shows that this cause is much broader than it is sometimes tried to show”.

Two “nakbas”

For Ambassador Alzeben, in Palestine there are two “nakbas”: one is Palestinian and the other is Israeli, as a result of its crimes against the Palestinian people. “This state (Israel) is permanently at war, in tension, for occupying another people, which it oppresses every day, every hour,” said Alzeben.

Describing these crimes, Alzeben asked: “Palestinians die to live. Israelis live to kill. Which nakba is worse?”. Responding, he stated: “The Palestinian (nakba) is terrible, yes, but it comes from the struggle for freedom and it will be won, because all the criminal regimes have been defeated, from Hitler to apartheid in South Africa”.

For him, “there will only be peace for Israel when there is for the Palestinian people”. “It is time for Israel to understand that peace for the Palestinian people will be their peace. That the end of the Palestinian nakba will also be the end of the Israeli nakba,” he said.

The president of Ibraspal denounced that the brutal actions of Israel seek to impose “a fait accompli that contradicts history, reality, international law and the resolutions of the United Nations, in flagrant challenge to the humanists and progressives of the world”. According to him, UN data indicate that 43% of Palestinians are refugees, but that “the real number is higher, reaching 60%”. Shehada recalled that the terrorists are not the Palestinians, “but the (Israelis) who steal the land, who kill the children and those who support them.”

Maynara Nafe defended that Israel, for its crimes and for its disobedience to UN resolutions and international law, should be excluded from the United Nations and only return “when all the UN resolutions for Palestine have been respected, as well as the totality of international law”. and when Israel ceases to be a threat to humanity”.

For her, Brazil should review the military cooperation agreements with Israel, because they mean Brazilian participation “in the tests of weapons, ammunition and Israeli systems carried out on the Palestinian people”. On the other hand, the four cooperation agreements with Palestine, already approved by the National Congress, need to be implemented, she defended.

The FEPAL Youth Secretary also asked deputies to reject PDL 485-A/2021, an agreement with Israel on the protection of classified information and materials, which has military implications.

Ana Prestes, said that there is still no solution to the Palestinian Question for “political (international) reasons”, and that this must be reversed by the “denouncement to ask for peace and justice for Palestine”.

“The MST has in Palestine, and especially in Palestinian children, what is most sacred for the defense of its territory, the resistance that comes from Palestinian children”, said the representative of the movement.

Deputies Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS), who spoke on behalf of his party, Márcio Jerry (PCdoB-MA), Ênio Verri (PT-PR) and Érika Kokay (PT-DF) also spoke on behalf of his party.

For Jerry, the Palestinian issue is an “international situation that needs to be overcome, resolved, in order to establish peace, to ensure rights, so that there is respect for the Palestinian people”.

(PL)