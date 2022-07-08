Something went wrong at the Gucci house

Finally, I watched “Casa Gucci”, from 2021, which shows a biographical clipping of the founding family of the important Italian brand. The film is directed by the great Ridley Scott (“Blade Runner”, “The Gladiator”, “Thelma and Louise”), was shot in the glamor of Rome, Paris, ski resort in the Alps, brings talent in the cast like Al Pacino , Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver, brings together those elements that make a good plot: ambition, betrayal and revenge. So what went wrong? For some reason, putting these good elements together didn’t make for a great movie. I’m not going to blame Lady Gaga who took the role of the protagonist, Patrizia Reggiani, the ambitious young middle-class woman who ends up marrying one of the heirs of the empire, Maurizio Gucci. The pop star, nominated for an Oscar for “A Star Is Born” (2019), devoted herself wholeheartedly to the new character and even convinced the director of her Italian accent. I think that Gaga has good moments and other amusing moments, like the scene where she hires hired assassins to finish off her ex-husband, Maurizio. Speaking of exaggerated interpretation, Jared Leto is unrecognizable in the role of Paolo, son of patriarch Aldo Gucci, Maurizio’s uncle. I also had a hard time recognizing Salma Hayeck, playing the psychic who ended up becoming Patrizia’s accomplice. The script was quite faithful to the essence of the case, even having omitted some characters such as the second daughter of Maurizio and Patrizia , the other two children of Aldo Gucci and also some real episodes that would yield great scenes, like Patrizia asking the lawyer at a dinner what what would happen if she had her husband killed.

The film is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed, in Sara Gay Forden and displeased not only the critics, but also the heirs of the fashion empire.

Ridley Scott’s “Gucci House” can be seen on Prime Video and Now/Net (see trailer)

On Discovery +, the documentary “Lady Gucci” is available

SERIES

Chloe – 06 episodes – Prime Video

Reading the official synopsis, it is not possible to know exactly what this British miniseries has in store for us. It leads us to think that the protagonist is a stalker common, someone who peeks into another woman’s life out of envy and ambition. The story is more than that and we gradually discover Becky/Sasha’s motivation to infiltrate the life of the beautiful Chloe, married to a young and wealthy politician. This mix of drama, investigation and suspense brings a current way to use the internet and social networks to drive the suspense. The ending can frustrate those who like everything too clearly.

The Time Traveler’s Wife – Season 1 – HBO

Surely fans of “Outlander” – which is on the eve of the seventh season – rushed to check out this new series, where the couple Henry DeTamble and Clare Abshire , despite loving each other, face a major obstacle: he suffers from a rare genetic disorder that allows you to travel through time. Henry is randomly taken to the most important moments of his life, while Clare struggles to readjust to life each time her husband returns. He faces dangerous situations, but also makes it possible to learn from his future and past mistakes. Clare tries to get used to the fickleness of their relationship, but not knowing where and when Henry is when he disappears puts her in a constant state of anxiety, always worried about her husband’s well-being. The actors are well known, the British Rosie Leslie, for “The Game of Thrones”, and Theo James, for “Sanditon”, based on the work of Jane Austen.

Note: Just don’t get too attached, because the second season has been cancelled.

Your Honor – 10 episodes – USA – Paramount +

In this drama and suspense miniseries, Bryan Cranston, famous as Mr. White in “Breaking Bad” plays Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son Adam has just run over a person and run away without rendering aid. Michael decides to cover up the crime to protect the boy, but everything gets complicated when he discovers that the accident victim is the son of a powerful local mob boss. The magistrate is getting more and more involved, abandoning any trace of ethics or moral modesty.

Your Honor –France – TNT Series

For those who like to compare adaptations of the same story, the French version of “Your Honor” (Un homme d’honneur) has now arrived. The outstanding name of the cast in this remake is Gerard Depardieu, in the role of the mobster who seeks revenge for the death of his son who was hit by a car.

Note: The original production is neither American nor French, it is Israeli.

FILMS

Straight ahead – direction: Mike Mils – 2022 – Prime Video

Considered one of the best actors of his generation, Joaquin Phoenix also has the ability to select the work he does well. After the blockbuster “Joker”, which won him an Oscar in 2020, he chose this delicate film about the meeting between an uncle, the journalist who records programs about the perception of young people about the world, and his nephew, the little boy. Jesse, who dreams of seeing his parents together again. By the way, 13-year-old newcomer Woody Norman looks good alongside Phoenix. In black and white, following the calm and tender rhythm that the story demands, “Always on” appeals to those who like feelings more than action on screens.

Seberg Against All – Directed by: Benedict Andrews – 2019 – Netflix

Despite the critical acclaim, I confess that I’m not in love with the protagonist Kristen Stewart, but Jean Seberg’s story deserved a movie. The French actress was very successful in her country (Acossado, by Godard, for example) when she met a civil rights activist, Hakim Jamal, in the United States. She ends up supporting the cause and has an affair with Jamal, who was close to the Black Panther movement. The FBI, committed to stamping out anti-racist activism, begins a smear campaign against Seberg. Everything ends in the worst possible way. (In the photo, the real Jean and Kristen in the paper).

Cow – direction: Andrea Arnold – documentary – UK- Mubi

A documentary for those looking to get away from the usual themes. The name, “Vaca”, already indicates who is the center of the story. Yes, the director takes her camera and follows the life of Luma, a dairy cow. The film begins when she has her first calf – a calf that is quickly taken away from its mother. From there, the filmmaker shows two paths: on the one hand, Luma’s loneliness and painful routine; on the other, the puppy’s first steps in the life of this dairy farm. Best of all, the documentary manages to escape the pamphlet message.

EXTRA

Around the world: Russia – Cine Belas Artes à la carte – until 07/21

Eight Russian productions are available at Fine Arts à La Carte, which hosts the Russian Film Festival – Around the World, until July 21. The program includes seven feature films of different genres such as comedy, drama and horror and documentary, in addition to a series with eleven episodes, a great opportunity for the public to get to know the current production in the country. Titles include “One Breath” (2020), “The Ice Demon” (2021) and “Has Anyone Seen My Girl?” (2020).

