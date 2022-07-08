SP Hotel Sector offers more than 600 job openings

Around 600 places will be offered at the fair with the participation of major hotel chains, such as Accor, Blue Tree and Palácio Tangará

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Next Wednesday (13), the 1st Job Fair will take place, organized by the Union of Workers in Hotels, Bars, Restaurants in São Paulo (Sinthoresp), in partnership with the Hotel Industry Personnel Administration Commission (Capih) in São Paulo. Paul.

vacancies

About 600 places will be offered at the fair, with the participation of large hotel chains such as:

Accor;

Atlantic;

Blue Tree;

Ca’d’Oro;

Stand;

Hilton;

HIGH;

Intercity;

L’Hotel;

Melia;

Tangara Palace;

Panama;

Renaissance;

Slaviero;

Tivoli; and

Unique.

There are opportunities in different areas, such as cleaning assistants, waiters, housekeepers and receptionists. There are also vacancies that require technical knowledge in administrative and maintenance areas. In addition to exclusive vacancies for People with Disabilities (PwD).

There are also offers for apprentice and internship. What’s more, there are opportunities where you don’t need to have experience.

How to participate in the selection process

First, the candidate must register the resume on the website https://emprego.sinthoresp.com.br/.

The 1st Job Fair in the hotel sector will begin at 8:00 am at Sinthoresp’s headquarters, at Rua Taguá, 282, in the Liberdade district, downtown São Paulo, and will end at 5:00 pm.

The services will take place on a first-come, first-served basis and those interested in vacancies must remove their passwords, in addition to having their ID, CPF, work card and proof of address. The use of protective masks is recommended due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in the capital.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

After removing the password, the candidate will be assisted by Bolsa de Empregos, which will confirm the registration of the curriculum made on the website and forward it to the Feirão, where he will be able to explore the stands of the participating hotels, have access to available vacancies, present his curriculum and Apply for jobs that match your profile.

Sinthoresp

Sinthoresp is the Union of Workers in Hotels, Apart Hotels, Motels, Flats, Pensions, Hostels, Inns, Restaurants, Steakhouses, Canteens, Pizzerias, Bars, Snack Bars, Ice Cream Parlors, Confectioneries, Sweets, Buffets, Fast-Foods and the like in São Paul and region. Being the largest syndicate in Latin America in its segment.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com