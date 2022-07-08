Spider-Man spin-off will have an actor from If You Drink, Don’t Marry

One of the stars of If It Drinks, Don’t Marry, has joined the cast of Madame Web, a spin-off of Spider-Man.

According to Deadline, Mike Epps has been confirmed to star in the feature film, starring Dakota Johnson. Details about his role were not released.

Epps has roles in other projects outside of film. The actor was in the series Uncle Buck, the drama Star and Lakers: Time to Win, from HBO Max.

Madame Web will be the first Spider-Man spinoff movie to follow a female character. The feature film will present the origin of Madame Teia.

In the Marvel comics, she is represented as an elderly woman, suffering from an autoimmune disorder, and needing to be connected to a life support system similar to a spider’s web.

Sony’s new project

The cast will feature Dakota Johnson as the main character. The actress starred in the Fifty Shades of Gray trilogy.

Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim are also part of the cast.

SJ Clarkson will direct from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The writers also worked on Morbius.

Madame Web, Spider-Man spinoff, hits theaters on July 7, 2023.