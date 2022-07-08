Stadium in Betim: Cruzeiro will have preference of dates in relation to other events | cruise

If it chooses to sign the agreement to work in the stadium that is designed to be built in Betim, Cruzeiro has the promise that it will have preference for holding its games to the detriment of other events in the multipurpose arena

Currently, for not having an annual agreement with Mineirão, for example, the Minas Gerais club is subject to not being able to play in the stadium. Until the end of the year, Cruzeiro should be unable to play in up to six matches at Mineirão.

– The priority would be Cruzeiro. He would choose the dates to develop the sports activities. To be sustainable, the stadium also needs cultural and artistic events. From that point onwards, the crowd would have no problem with Cruzeiro throwing it away – guaranteed the city’s municipal secretary of Territorial Planning and Housing, Marco Túlio Freitas, in an interview with Globo.

Currently, Betim and Cruzeiro have a letter of intent to be signed by the parties. Cruzeiro has a deadline until the end of August (60 days) to manifest.

According to the city hall, the city’s municipal management will be entirely responsible for enabling the construction of the multipurpose arena, which involves the licensing of the 97,261 thousand squared land and also the necessary interventions in the surroundings of the site.

The company that will be responsible for the construction will also be responsible for carrying out on-site maintenance, according to the letter of intent. The cost of the work is estimated at R$ 450 million, without Cruzeiro having to invest out of its own pocket.

– The letter of intent was delivered shortly after the meeting. It reduced in terms the numbers that were released by Cruzeiro. It would be a stadium for 46,000 people, Cruzeiro having 70 to 80% of the arena’s net revenue, and the municipality of Betim assuming all approval and licensing. Cruzeiro would not have spent any money. Cruzeiro would enter with the name, of great weight, and would have the income from commercial exploitation and from the income of the stadium – said the secretary.

At the same time that it has the possibility of closing with Betim, Cruzeiro is in the process of signing an agreement with Mineirão for games until the end of this year, thus locking the dates it needs to play at the stadium. Despite this, it will not be able to play matches on six dates for other previously scheduled events.

