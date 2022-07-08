Star+ reveals first teaser and poster for miniseries “Mike: Beyond Tyson”

O Star+ revealed this Wednesday (06) the first teaser and poster of “Mike: Beyond Tyson”an unauthorized and unrestricted biography of the life of Mike Tyson. Consisting of eight episodes, the new original miniseries will arrive in Latin America on August 25, exclusively on the streaming service.

From the creator and screenwriter Steven Rogersthe team behind “I, Tonya” and the showrunner Karin Gistexecutive producer of Our Kind of People, Mike: Besides Tyson explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. Watch the teaser:

“Mike: Beyond Tyson”which is a production of 20th Television, stars Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby, and features guest appearances by artists such as Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks. In addition to starring, Trevante also serves as an executive producer.

The miniseries addresses the ups and downs of Tyson’s trajectory both in boxing and in his personal life: from the worldwide adored athlete to the criticized man. Without taking the focus off Mike Tyson, the series also examines racism and classicism in the United States, media fame and power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately the role of the audience. in Mike’s story.

The screenwriter of “I, Tonya”, Steve Rogersis the creator and executive producer of the series. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer under her production company “The Gist of It” beside Claire Brown. They also act as executive producers. Craig Gillespiedirector of “I, Tonya”and his team, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan gives Clubhouse Pictures, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie gives LuckyChap, Darin Friedman gives entertainment 360and Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks and Samantha Corbin-Miller.

