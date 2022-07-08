STJD files Atlético-MG’s complaint against Gabigol, from Fla

Atletico-MG’s complaint against Flamengo striker Gabigol will not go forward in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). The prosecutor’s office decided not to proceed and shelved the case, which had as its central point the statement by the red-black man promising “hell” at Maracanã on the occasion of the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, between Fla and Galo.

In an opinion sent to the clubs, to which the UOL had access, prosecutor Giovani Rodrigues Mariot decided to file it “in view of the lack of typicality necessary to support the filing of the complaint”.

Gabigol’s statement was in the interview on the way out of Mineirão’s lawn, after the 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the round of 16.

“When they go there, they’ll know what pressure is and what hell is,” said the player.

The prosecutor pointed out that Atlético-MG’s complaint “is not in line with the context in which the statement was made”. Mariot also cited Gabigol’s manifestation, saying that “Flamengo’s fans are recognized precisely for the pressure they exert on Maracanã, being crucial for the club to achieve expressive results on the field”.

The prosecutor also brought to his document another excerpt from the document sent earlier by Flamengo, saying that “it is evident that Gabriel Barbosa’s statement is about the game and the game environment”. Fla said in the file that Galo’s interpretation of the phrase was “creative and adventurous”. The red-black legal officer cited statements by President Sérgio Coelho, from Galo, about arbitration and VAR, pointing out that there is an “attempt to intensify tempers”, which “will not find reciprocity”.

Atlético-MG took the case to court in an attempt to punish Gabigol and convince the court that he was inciting violence. In the piece sent to the STJD by the Atletico side, there is even a quote from the narrator Galvão Bueno: “A terrible climate is being created”.

The reunion between Flamengo and Atlético-MG for the Copa do Brasil will be next Wednesday, at 21:30. The mobilization for the game even involved the Public Ministry of Rio, which called in security forces and CBF, considering that it is a risky game.