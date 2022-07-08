Supercine: Globo shows the movie ‘Neighbors 2’ this Saturday (09/07/2022)

Globo selected a comedy for this Saturday’s Supercine (09). The movie that will air It is neighbors 2which was originally released in 2016 and airs from midnight, right after Altas Horas.

The American feature film is directed by filmmaker Nicholas Stoller. The film is packed with movie stars like Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne, Chloe Grace Moretz, Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz, Selena Gomez, James Franco, Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Lisa Kudrow, LL Cool J, Kelsey Grammer, and Lena Dunham.

Synopsis and trailer for today’s Supercine

In the movie neighbors 2 which Globo shows this Saturday (09) at Supercine, Mac and Kelly have a new baby on the way. They decide to sell the house and move to the suburbs.

However, a new fraternity, louder than its old neighbors, takes over the house next door. Led by Shelby, the girls of Kappa Nu intend to show that they know how to throw a much better party than the boys.

In order for peace in the neighborhood to be restored and the sale of their house to go through, Mac and Kelly summon their secret weapon: Teddy.

Watch the trailer for Neighbors 2:

More movies on Globe

Globo will show more blockbusters in the early hours of Saturday (09) to Sunday (10). The carioca broadcaster has cast two films for Corujão, which is now shown only on weekends.

Soon after the re-presentation of the day’s chapter of the soap opera Cara e Coragem, Globo airs Corujão. The first film to be shown will be A possible dream. In the feature, Michael Oher was a young black man, the son of an addicted mother and had nowhere to live. With a good vocation for sports, one day he was spotted by the family of Leigh Anne Tuohy, walking towards the school stadium so he could sleep away from the rain. When invited to spend a night at the millionaires’ house, Michael had no idea that that day would change his life forever, later becoming a football star.

Soon after, at 4:30 am, Corujão II exhibits Change of habit. In the film, a nightclub singer witnesses a murder committed by her lover. Now, she has to run away and hide in a convent. Her fun way wins the admiration of the group of nuns and, on top of that, manages to turn the out-of-tune choir of nuns into a choir full of rhythm, balance and feeling. But the group’s growing fame poses a big risk.

The schedules are published by Globo in its official schedule and may change.