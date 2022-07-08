Synopsis released for the final part of season 11!

The Walking Dead 11th season will come to an end this year, after a long road of 12 years. Fans will receive the final 8 episodes, starting with the episode The Walking Dead 11×17.

In that vein, a new synopsis for the remaining episodes announces threats facing Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Negan group (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the third part of the final season.

In other words, the last time we saw our heroes in April, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) formed a resistance movement against Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) within the walls of the Commonwealth.

Also, outside its walls, Daryl and Maggie wage a war against Commonwealth Lieutenant Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) ending the episode with Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside under Commonwealth military occupation. Also, in the latest wave of episodes, the survivors will either resist the New Order or die trying…

Official synopsis season 11 final part

Above all, according to the official synopsis: “In the next final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught up in uncontrollable situations. The impending pressure is approaching a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of your individual journeys add up or will they be divided forever?“

The Walking Dead Cast

The Walking Dead season 11 stars: Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

In short, there will be an afterlife The Walking Dead? Only time will tell. THE AMC has plans for a series of content related to the universe of The Walking Dead.

Finally, we remind you that TWD is available through Star Plus in Brazil.