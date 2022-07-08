Synthetic, hybrid or natural lawn? Mineiro director explains choice

photo: Disclosure / Mineiro

Minas Arena maintain natural lawn in Mineiro Mineiro’s commercial director, Samuel Lloyd said in an interview with supersports that the stadium will keep the natural turf because it is cheaper compared to synthetic and hybrid. In addition, he highlighted that he wants to keep the Gigante da Pampulha with some of its historic brands, such as the good quality grass, the “bride’s veil” hammock and the tropeiro.

“We’ve studied it several times (changing the turf), it turns and moves there’s a supplier (of synthetic turf) at the stadium. We went to Allianz Parque, we recently went to Maracan to see the hybrid turf. For us, we can beat our chests and say that we are among the best fields in Brazil, even with events. And we have some occasional problems, but they are quickly corrected”, he said.

“The change to synthetic turf is not considered. In our management, we want to keep the Mineiro root, with the drover with Dona Snia’s egg, who has been there for 40 years, with a natural grass lawn, with the ‘bridal veil hammock’. ‘. These are attributes that we establish internally as a brand. And we learned to deal a lot with this flow of events and games at the stadium”, he added.

Increase in costs

In addition to having to invest in installing a synthetic turf, which costs a lot of money, its maintenance is more expensive than natural grass, guarantees Lloyd. “The cost increases, the water consumption increases a lot, you need to hydrate a lot. If you have a sunny day, you can’t step on a synthetic lawn without water, it gets very hot and uncomfortable”, he pointed out.

Currently, the main stadiums with synthetic grass in Brazil are Allianz Parque, from Palmeiras, and Arena da Baixada, from Athletico-PR. Both host many events in addition to games.

hybrid

About the hybrid turf, which mixes natural and artificial grass, as in Maracan, Samuel Lloyd said that Minas Arena has evaluated it, but for the time being it has not adopted this model.

“The hybrid is good, we are evaluating it, but we think it is not the time to put it on. What is the great advantage of the Mineiro turf compared to other turfs in Brazil? had a big problem with irrigation, because FIFA had a fiber put in and it blocked the water, when it rained it turned into a puddle. Today, the absorption is impeccable and we have an old grass, which means that the root is deep and it recovers much more It’s easy. We had moments when we had to change blocks of grass, but it’s a deep grass and it rehabilitates much faster”, he said.