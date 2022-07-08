Teen leads boyfriend to suicide in “The girl from Plainville” – Culture

Theme from “The Girl from Plainville” has already been covered in “The Staircase”, from Netflix (photo: STARZPLAY/DISCOVER)

As an example of what happened with the recent “The staircase” (HBO Max), a fictional series based on a previously documented true crime (“The staircase”, by Netflix), “The girl from Plainville”, which premieres this Sunday (10/10). 7), on Starzplay, already has its documentary version (“I love you, now die”, from 2019, from HBO Max).

The miniseries, which features Elle Fanning in the title role, follows the story of two young men from Massachusetts. On July 13, 2014, 19-year-old Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Colton Ryan) killed himself by carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in a supermarket parking lot.

It was later discovered that the boy, who lived in the town of Mattapoisett, was incited to commit suicide by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning), 17. Only she lived in Plainville, about an hour from the city of Conrad. And the two, who had met in Florida, had barely seen each other. The entire relationship – and the stimulus for the young man, who had a history of depression, to kill himself – took place via text messages.

The real story, with Michelle’s trial, was duly covered by the American press. So much so that the series is based on Jesse Barron’s article of the same name for Esquire magazine.

The viewer who has never heard about this terrible story already realizes that something is wrong at the very beginning of the narrative. An intense exchange of messages begins “The girl from Plainville”. Shortly after, a desperate mother (Lynn Roy, role of Chlo Sevigny) asks a police officer to help locate her missing son. Conrad’s body found in the parking lot.

Despair

When Michelle learns of her boyfriend’s death, she falls into complete despair. Two old friends, with whom she hasn’t had contact for a long time, come to visit her at home. The first sign that there is something very strange is when the girl stops crying and asks her friends what outfit she should wear to the funeral, since she had to be “perfect” for Conrad’s mother.

The friends think it’s all strange, even more so because they had never heard of Michelle’s boyfriend. The same goes for the girl’s parents – why was she in so much pain if she had never mentioned his existence at home? Michelle collapses at the funeral, leaving Lynn, with whom she’s been on constant phone contact, shocked.

Conrad’s mother can’t understand how this girl could be the love of her son’s life – before killing himself, the boy wrote a loving farewell to his father and Michelle, and nothing to his mother.

Sometimes an apparently normal teenager, sometimes with fits of rage, Michelle shows how disturbed in the sequence that closes the first of the eight episodes.

In the bedroom, facing the mirror, she begins to practice a farewell speech. Speech is studied, but not only that. Looking at the computer, Michelle is actually repeating the speech that the character Rachel (Lea Michele), from the show “Glee”, gave to Finn (Cory Monteith), her on-screen and off-screen boyfriend – Monteith died in 2013.

When she finishes presenting the copied speech, Michelle goes to the end of the scene, singing “To make you feel my love”, just like Lea Michele did in the fiction. The situation, that is to say, actually happened.

“THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE”

Miniseries in eight episodes. Premieres Sunday (10/7), on Starzplay. A new episode per Sunday.