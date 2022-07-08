Telecommunications company selects 50 workers in Curitiba; see how to participate

The Santa Catarina company FX Services Ltd, which operates in the telecommunications area, is selecting workers and will carry out a selection process next Wednesday (7/13), in Curitiba, to hire 50 professionals. The interviews will be held in the auditorium at Rua da Cidadania Pinheirinho, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

reproduction

The selection process for workers will be carried out in partnership with the Social Action Foundation (FAS), responsible for labor and employment policy in Curitiba, in addition to social assistance.

The vacancies are for fiber optic launch supervisor (2), cabman assistant (10), cabman (10), installer-repair of telecommunications lines and equipment (15), network analyst (3) and network technician / Telecommunications (10).

All vacancies are for work in the capital, where the company has a branch, and require experience, as well as availability to travel if necessary. For the 13 vacancies of network analyst and network technician, higher education in Information Technology or related areas is also required.

The director of Qualification and Labor Relations at FAS, Melissa Cristina Alves, explains that those interested in participating in the selection process must come to the interview site with a personal document and resume.

Workers interested in other job opportunities should schedule an appointment on the On-Line Agenda, on the Curitiba City Hall website or access the Sine Fácil application.

entrepreneurs

Companies interested in offering job vacancies and using public spaces in the municipality for free selection of workers should send an email to the address [email protected] or contact the Sine Vacancy Center at (41) 3250-7436.

Service

FX Services Ltd selection process

Date: Wednesday (7/13)

Hours: 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Rua da Cidadania Pinheirinho (auditorium)

Address: Av. Winston Churchill, 2033 – Capão Raso