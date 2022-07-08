Terminator Survival Announced in Teaser; Look

Times come and go, but successful franchises —especially those with a nostalgic flavor—turn around and move millions into the game and movie industry. And after we know that Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard will receive a crossover with Terminator, this Thursday a game of its own from James Cameron’s franchise was announced.

The production is by Nacon, based in its studio in Milan, which promises to make an open world survival. A brief teaser has been released to set the stage, and it shows none other than the classic T-800 in search of some humans to destroy.