Tessa Thompson talks about possible romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the return of many characters, among them is Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character (like the actress) is bisexual.

Her sexuality was very briefly explored in her debut film, Thor: Ragnarokand should have further development in the future, but who could be the second half of Valkyrie’s orange?

Speaking with Pink Villa, Tessa talked about Valkyrie’s love life in the MCU. When asked about rumors suggesting a romance could blossom between King Valkyrie and Carol Danvers, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, she had the following to say:

“I, you know, the heart wants what it wants. I don’t… I still can’t talk to Valkyrie. She hasn’t had a lot of time to focus very directly on her love life since she was sought after with a lot of royal duties.”

The actress also noted that “love to spend time” with Brie Larson and would be open to the idea of ​​the MCU intertwining their characters in the future:

“But there are many men, women, creatures in other words amazing within the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could make it into the MCU. So I think there are so many fish in the sea. She is single. She is ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I… Brie Larson is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So I wouldn’t be mad about it for sure.”

It is worth remembering that there are some rumors circulating the internet for a while about Valkyrie’s participation in captain marvel 2, canonizing the two characters as girlfriends. We’ll see…

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

