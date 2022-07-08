The ascension of Gru” is the big movie premiere in Oeiras this week – New in Oeiras

The “Minims” (in the original version “Minions”) are back. After the huge success that the first film, released in 2015, had all over the world, creating true fans of these yellow animated dolls, now comes a new story with the same protagonists, which promises to excite viewers.

“Minims 2: The Rise of Gru“, which opens this Thursday, June 30th, is the continuation of the adventures of the Minims. This time, they help Gru as a kid discover how he can become a villain. Steve Carell gives voice to Gru, in the original version, and in Portuguese the role belongs to Manuel Marques. It’s 87 minutes in which you won’t notice time passing, as you are entertained with the adventures of these iconic animated and comedy characters.

This is the only film to premiere this week, at the Oeiras Parque shopping center. Discover the other films and their exhibition times, which you can see there until next Thursday, July 6th.

Cinemas NOS Oeiras Parque

“Minimum 2: The Rise of Gru“, directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val, brings us a very young Gru who is a fan of a group of super villains. The boy ends up coming up with a plan to become evil enough to join them, but not all goes well. Sessions: normal Portuguese version in room 6 at 11:15 am, and Portuguese version in ATMOS in room 1 at 1 pm, 3:30 pm and 6:10 pm. In the original version ATMOS at 20:45 in room 1.

“Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann, stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge. It tells the story of the musician from his childhood in Mississippi, to stardom starting in Memphis all the way to Las Vegas. Learn more details about the film in this NiT article. Sessions: every day in Room 5, at 4:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

“Campo de Sangue“, directed by João Mário Grilo, has in the cast names like Carloto Cotta, Luísa Cruz and Sara Carinhas. A man awaits trial after a murder. Outside, there are four women who, in one way or another, relate to him, where each one will give their testimony and, consequently, the version of the story they share with him. Sessions: every day, in room 5, at 1:45 pm.

“Buzz Lightyear” by Angus MacLane presents the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, and follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure as he tries to return home, through space and time. Buzz Lightyear and a team of astronauts are exploring different planets. When they arrive in a territory inhabited by aggressive creatures, they are forced to leave quickly, but an overly ambitious maneuver by Buzz goes wrong and the astronauts are stranded there. Sessions: in Portuguese in Room 3 at 11 am, 1:20 pm, 4:10 pm and 6:55 pm; in the original version, in room 3, at 21:15.

“Jurassic World: Dominion“, created and directed by Colin Trevorrow, has an all-star cast, with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans, in a fragile balance that will redefine the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain at the apex of predators, on a planet they now share with the most dangerous creatures. of the story. Sessions: every day at 2 pm, 5:20 pm and 9:25 pm in room 6.

“Top Gun: Maverick” directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Peter Craig. Tom Cruise and Val Kimmer return to the cast, along with new names like Jennifer Connely and Miles Teller. When Pete Mitchell accepts to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a mission, he is confronted with ghosts from the past and forced to face his fears, culminating in a mission that requires the sacrifice of those chosen to fly it. If you want to know more about production, read this article from NiT. Sessions: in ATMOS version, every day, in Room 2 at 12:45, 15:50, 18:40 and 21:40.

“Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” by Sam Raimi, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejifor, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams, arrives with adventure, action and fantasy. In the film, a forbidden spell cast by Doctor Strange opens the door to the multiverse, including alternate realities and versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for his forces and those of his allies. Sessions: every day, in Room 4, at 17:45 and 21:00.

“Os Mauzões”, an animated film by Pierre Perifel, in the Portuguese version with the voices of Tomás Alves, Manuel Marques and Nuno Markl. DreamWorks Animation’s comedy tells the story of five friends, a gang of criminal animals, who decide to become good. Sessions: every day at 12:30 pm and 3 pm in room 4.