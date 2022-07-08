The best Chris Hemsworth action movies to watch on streaming

Chris Hemsworth is back in theaters in the fourth solo film of the god of Asgard in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. In addition to playing the hero of Marvel, the star is known for having starred in several action films in recent years.

Meet some of them:

“Spiderhead” (2002)

Released by Netflix, the plot is set in the near future, when convicts in jail can volunteer to be guinea pigs for medical experiments in order to reduce their sentences. The story shows an inmate participating in an experiment with drugs, which are capable of controlling emotions.

In addition to Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio, Tess Haubrich, Angie Milliken and Stephen Tongun. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

“Rescue” (2020)

Considered one of Netflix’s biggest hits, the film is set in Bangladesh and shows a mercenary struggling to survive the mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss.

Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbor and Sam Hargrave complete the cast.

“12 Heroes” (2018)

Available on HBO Max, the plot takes place shortly after the attacks of September 11, 2001, when Captain Mitch Nelson decides to abandon his newly won office post to resume action on an extremely dangerous mission.

Fighting alongside the US Special Forces battalion, he takes on the responsibility of forming the first team to operate in Afghanistan after the attacks on the World Trade Center to defeat the Taliban.

Michael Peña, Michael Shannon, Elsa Pataky, William Fichtner, Taylor Sheridan star in the film.

“In the Heart of the Sea” (2015)

Available on Netflix, the story revolves around the crew of the whaling ship Essex. The group must do the impossible to survive on a deserted island after being attacked by a giant whale.

The cast also includes Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, Benjamin Walker, Paul Anderson, Charlotte Riley, Brendan Gleeson and Ben Whishaw.

“Rush – On the Edge of Emotion” (2013)

Directed by Ron Howard, the film is available on Netflix and portrays the sexy and glamorous world of Formula 1. Set in the 1970s, the plot shows the rivalry between drivers Niki Lauda and James Hunt, who had very different characteristics: while Lauda was methodical and brilliant, Hunt was typical of a playboy.

Keep reading

Daniel Bruhl, Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, Natalie Dormer and Erich Redman.

“Violent Dawn” (2012)

Available on Globoplay, the plot shows the beginning of an invasion by North Korea on American territory, causing panic in the city’s inhabitants. Determined to defend the place where they grew up, eight young men hide in the mountains, adopt the name of their football team and begin planning a counterattack against enemy military forces.

The cast also includes Josh Peck, Adrianne Palicki, Josh Hutcherson, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Connor Cruise, Isabel Lucas and Adrianne Palicki.