The dark side of the chocolate you eat

  • Fernando Duarte
  • BBC World Service

The chocolate industry is under pressure to resolve ethical and sustainability issues

Chocolate is probably the most popular treat in the world.

And it seems that few people can resist this delicacy — we consume more than 7 million tons annually. It’s almost 1kg for every person that inhabits the planet.

But this appetite has sinister side effects, as several documentaries, including The Dark Side of Chocolate (2010) have already pointed out.

The chocolate industry has long been under pressure to resolve ethical and sustainability issues, such as deforestation and the use of child labor in the cocoa harvest, where the delicacy comes from.

