The first photo of Hunter Schafer in “Cuckoo” is out

Hunter Schaferknown for the series “Euphoria”will make his film debut with the film “Cuckoo”. The first photo of her on the scene of the feature film was released this Friday (8/7) by the website Deadline. In the image, Hunter apparently is hiding from someone, in trouble.

“Cuckoo” is a horror movie created by Tilman Singer, the same as “Luz” (2018), which was awarded in horror and fantasy festivals. Not much is known about the new feature film. Plot details are kept confidential. One information we have is that the recordings took place in Germany, where the filmmaker is from. The premiere is scheduled for 2023.

Read more:

In addition to Hunter Schaferthe list has Dan StevensJessica HenwickMarton CsókásGreta Fernández and Jan Bluthardt – the latter also from the “Light” terror.

After shooting this movie, Hunter Schafer he also landed a role in the prelude to “The Hunger Games”, “The Song of Birds and Serpents”. It will be her second film work, taking advantage of the hiatus in the recording of “Euphoria”. The series is not expected to be filmed again until 2023.

“Euphoria”: Hunter Schafer Responds About Rue and Jules’ Future on the Series

In a conversation with Varietythe actress Hunter Schaferwhich interprets Jules on the HBO series, answered about the future of her character’s love relationship with street (Zendaya).

“The way the season ended is probably the best way for them to go right now. I think they still love each other very much and have the beautiful memories of what they had together, as well as the bad ones… I hope they come back to that relationship and smile at some point.”