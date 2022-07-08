The Outfit brings a lean mafia story

In the classic style of the masters of noir American, writer (of books and screenplays) Graham Moore created a story centered on a tailor, someone who apparently does not offer risk and who would certainly not be the first chosen to be the protagonist of a detective story. This is the starting point of The Outfita feature that marks Moore’s directorial debut with a seemingly simple story, but very well told.

Oscar winner for the screenplay of The Imitation Game (The Imitation Game, 2014), Moore sets out to direct with a film that would also work well in the theater. Just one setting, few characters and a plot that involves gangsters and the ever-present mistrust between them. The costumes make it clear that this is the 50s, in a Chicago marked by crime where the “Englishman” Leonard chooses to live. He sets up a tailor shop and works in a very disciplined manner, with just one helper taking care of clients, most of whom are criminals.

In addition to the well-constructed suspense (co-written by Johnathan McClain), it helps a lot to have good actors dueling with sharp dialogue. In the lead role, Mark Rylance, Oscar and Bafta winner as a supporting actor for Bridge of Spies (Bridge of Spies, 2015), offers us a meticulous interpretation as the tailor, or cutter, as he prefers to be called. He actually accompanied professionals from the famous street Savile Row and learned the trade well. At least in theory.

Another highlight of the cast is Johnny Flynn, who looks good when he doesn’t try to be David Bowie (in stardust, 2022). He has an interesting character, the right-hand man of the head of the family who fights for space with his legitimate son. The temptation to become a cartoon type is right there, but Flynn manages to avoid it. Rounding out the main cast Zoey Deutch (from Zombieland 2, 2019), as the tailor’s secretary, and Dylan O’Brien (from the trilogy Maze Runner), as the mobster’s impetuous son. All very well fitted.

Even with a little exaggeration at the end, The Outfit does very well and should not disappoint anyone. And it still makes you want to look for more works that feature Rylance, such as The Chicago 7 (2020) and Don’t Look Up (2021), such is the subject’s competence. After its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February, the feature was distributed by Focus Features, earning in the US and Canada US$1.5 million – on a budget of US$4 million. It shouldn’t take long to pay itself off, guaranteeing the green light for Moore’s next projects.